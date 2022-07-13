Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF to resume loan programme

A $1.2bn disbursement is expected in August after the fund's management gives final approval

A vendor receives a payment from a customer at a local market in Karachi, Pakistan. Inflation in the South Asian country has accelerated to a 13-year-high. Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Jul 13, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Pakistan has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to resume its loan programme, according to a government official familiar with the matter.

A $1.2 billion disbursement is expected in August after the IMF’s management gives final approval, the person said, asking not to be identified before a formal announcement.

Representatives for the IMF in Pakistan and the nation’s finance ministry didn’t reply to emails seeking comment.

READ MORE
Moody's revises Pakistan's outlook to 'negative' on IMF aid delays

The disbursal would offer relief to the South Asian nation, whose foreign-exchange reserves can cover less than two months of imports. Inflation has accelerated to a 13-year-high.

Pakistan has raised electricity tariffs and almost doubled diesel pump prices over the past two months to meet the IMF's conditions.

The Washington-based lender has also agreed to increase the loan programme size by $1bn — taking it to a total $7bn — and extend it through June 2023, the person said.

Updated: July 13, 2022, 1:23 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL