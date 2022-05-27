Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% to unlock IMF funding

Pakistan on Thursday said it is raising fuel prices by 20 per cent in order to continue receiving aid from a $6 billion package agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019, the country's finance minister said.

The Washington-based fund had met with officials from Pakistan in Qatar this month and highlighted policy deviations by Pakistan's government related to fuel and subsidies, particularly in the month of February of this year.

Against a backdrop of high inflation that reached an annual 13.4 per cent in April, declining foreign currency reserves and a large current account deficit, the government needs to tighten monetary policy, consolidate its finances in order to reduce the budget deficit.

Fuel prices will rise as of Friday with the new price of petrol set at 179.86 rupee ($0.88) per litre, while diesel will be 174.15 rupee ($0.85), finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Twitter on Thursday.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the IMF and Islamabad had reached a deal to release over $900 million in funds, once Pakistan removed the fuel subsidies and hiked prices, according to a Pakistani source directly involved in talks in Qatar.

Raising fuel prices is a key issue between Pakistan and the IMF as part plans to remove subsidies in oil and energy sectors that will help reduce the fiscal deficit ahead of its the presentation of the annual budget next month.

An IMF mission led by Nathan Porter held both in-person and virtual discussions in Doha, Qatar with the Pakistani authorities during May 18-25 on policies to secure macroeconomic stability and support sustainable growth in Pakistan.

The discussions aimed to reach an agreement on policies and reforms that would lead to the conclusion of the pending seventh review of the authorities’ reform programme, Mr Porter said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Considerable progress was made during the mission, including on the need to continue to address high inflation and the elevated fiscal and current account deficits, while ensuring adequate protection for the most vulnerable," Mr Porter said.

"In this regard, the further increase in policy rates implemented on May 23 was a welcome step. On the fiscal side, there have been deviations from the policies agreed in the last review, partly reflecting the fuel and power subsidies announced by the authorities in February. The team emphasised the urgency of concrete policy actions, including in the context of removing fuel and energy subsidies and the fiscal year 2023 budget, to achieve programme objectives.”

Pakistan's current account deficit amounted to more than $12 billion between July 2021 and February 2022, a stark contrast to a $1bn surplus in the same period a year earlier.

If the seventh review is approved by the IMF that would ease the foreign currency reserve crunch in the country.

Pakistan currently has foreign reserves that cover less than two months of imports, according to Reuters.

About half of the funds out of the $6 billion deal are yet to be released, and it is not clear when the IMF review would take place.