World must convert policies and pledges into action to achieve climate goals

Countries need to turn their climate action pledges and policies into concrete actions for the world to achieve its climate risk mitigation targets, a senior UN official said.

The planet is currently going in the wrong direction in terms of carbon emissions, despite 191 countries submitting their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), James Grabert, global head of Mitigation Division at the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat, said on Wednesday.

“NDCs are looking towards 2030, so they are short-term [targets] that are there, but what we are not seeing enough of are concrete policies," he told a panel discussion at the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, being held as part of the Dubai Expo 2020.

“We are going to need much more … [and] this next decade is critical. If we don’t have policies that are not really having [an] effect and we have to constantly [monitor and revise] them, we are not going to meet the targets.”

NDCs are non-binding national plans, highlighting climate actions, including climate-related targets for greenhouse gas emission reductions, policies and measures governments intend to implement in response to climate change under the Paris agreement. The UN has published commitments from 191 signatories of the Paris accord ahead of its climate change conference in Glasgow in November.

There are 86 new or updated NDCs communicated by 113 signatories to the Paris accord, according to UN data.

However, trends are not encouraging when all 191 NDCs are aggregated as it indicated that “we are on an increase in emissions from 2010 [levels] by 16 per cent by 2030", he said.

“We are in the wrong direction if we add all that up.”