UAE Central Bank is committed to recovery and a gradual withdrawal of support measures

The Central Bank of the UAE is is starting a gradual withdrawal of its Targeted Economic Support Scheme support measures.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates is committed to supporting the country's continued economic recovery and said the withdrawal of support measures put in place to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will be gradual and well-timed.

In a statement on Thursday, the CBUAE said it had assessed the UAE’s financial system as stable and that liquidity in the banking system and banks’ capital buffers remain adequate.

Following a meeting with chief executives of selected national and foreign banks operating in the UAE on September 21, which was attended by Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair, the chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, CBUAE Governor Khaled Balama said the central bank will continue to closely supervise banks’ asset quality and the adequacy of provisioning.

The regulator said in view of the gradual increase in economic activity, it will start a "gradual and well-calibrated withdrawal" of its Targeted Economic Support Scheme (Tess) to avoid restricting credit supply and economic growth".

The UAE introduced economic stimulus worth Dh388 billion ($105.72bn) since the pandemic tipped the world economy into its worst recession since the 1930s. These packages include Dh50bn under the central bank's Tess programme to boost liquidity in the financial and banking sector, parts of which have been extended to June 2022.

The central bank said bank chief executives agreed that the Tess programme has been effective and met its objective of cushioning the effects of the pandemic on the UAE’s economy. Fifteen per cent of the UAE banks’ loan portfolios had benefitted from the Tess deferral programme, it said.

The UAE economy, which contracted 6.1 per cent in 2020 on the back of the global economic slowdown, has bounced back strongly, boosted by measures and fiscal support from the government.

The UAE economy is now forecast to grow 2.1 per cent this year, driven by pandemic-mitigation measures that boosted recovery from the coronavirus-driven slowdown, according to the CBUAE's second quarter review. The Arab world’s second-largest economy is set grow at the much faster rate of 4.2 per cent in 2022, higher than an earlier 3.8 per cent forecast.

"Our assessment, confirmed by recent economic data, affirms the UAE economy’s gradual recovery," Mr Balama said in the statement on Thursday.

"As we enter the next phase of the post-Covid recovery, there will be less need for extraordinary relief measures. We expect that banks will do their part in supporting our economic recovery and ensure the continued flow of funds to creditworthy retail and corporate borrowers.”

On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, said the central bank, whose monetary policy is mirrored by most countries in the GCC, could begin scaling back asset purchases as soon as November and also indicated the Fed would aim to finish its bond buying by the middle of 2022. Since July 2021, the Fed was buying $80bn of Treasury securities and $40bn of agency mortgage-backed securities each month.

In the short term, the CBUAE said it will leave unchanged the temporarily lowered reserve requirements for banks, and the level of the loan-to-value ratio applicable to mortgage loans for first-time home buyers.

The CBUAE had already said the loan deferral component of the Tess programme will expire by the end of 2021, but its zero-cost lending facility may be used to grant new loans until mid-2022.

Regulatory relief measures that allowed banks to maintain lower capital and liquidity buffers will expire by the end of 2021, as previously communicated by the CBUAE.

The central bank said it is closely monitoring the economic recovery in parallel with loan demand and is looking at extending these measures for a limited period to "facilitate a smooth economic recovery".