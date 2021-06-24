Fitch assigns Iraq’s Region Trade Bank CCC+ rating due to weak operating environment and low profitability

The privately owned bank, which has its headquarters in Erbil, will continue to face operating pressures, the rating agency says

An aerial view of Baghdad. Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, depends on oil revenue to meet 90 per cent of government expenditure. Reuters
An aerial view of Baghdad. Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, depends on oil revenue to meet 90 per cent of government expenditure. Reuters

Fitch Ratings assigned Iraq's Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (RTB) a "CCC+" Long-Term Issuer Default Rating, citing its weak operating environment, unstable business model and low profitability.

The coronavirus pandemic, social, economic and political instability, as well as high dependence of the economy on oil and a weak regulatory framework, will also continue to put pressure on the bank's operating environment, the ratings agency said on Thursday.

Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, depends on oil revenue to meet 90 per cent of government expenditure.

“RTB's profitability is weak, owing to large non-to-low-interest earning liquid assets, large non-earning fixed assets, the low-yielding loan portfolio and high impairment charges reflecting the constantly high provisioning level,” Fitch said.

The cost-to-income ratio is also reasonably high but has improved since 2018, according to the agency.

Read More

Members of a small militia spread out across Baghdad on Thursday in a show of strength. ReutersFitch Ratings revises outlook on Iraq to stable from negative

IMF calls for structural reforms in Iraq as economy set to contract

RTB is a privately owned bank, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and is regulated by the Central Bank of Iraq.

Non-interest income represents the main operating income source, comprising mainly fees and commissions on international transfers, discounting of bills of exchange and trade finance transactions, as well as fees on credit cards.

Cash lending is minimal and the bank does not have financial investments, Fitch said.

“Operating profit originates mainly from non-interest income, but RTB's profitability is likely to remain volatile, sensitive to the political and economic developments that impact the level of the economic activity and ultimately RTB's business volumes,” it said.

Iraq's economy, which shrank by about 11 per cent last year due to Covid-19 and a sharp decline in oil revenue, is poised to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, the International Monetary Fund said earlier this year.

The bank's funding is highly sensitive to government deposits, which have proved volatile in the past five years, according to the Fitch report.

Retail deposits are also small, due to RTB's small branch network and Iraqis' lack of confidence in the banking sector, especially private banks.

The Iraqi banking sector is dominated by three state-owned banks and private banks have small market shares.

Fitch earlier this year revised its outlook on Iraq’s sovereign debt from negative to stable and maintained the country's "B-" credit rating, citing higher oil prices and a smaller-than-expected decline in foreign reserves following devaluation of the Iraqi dinar.

Published: June 24, 2021 06:28 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
Yas Marina Circuit's new track layout. Courtesy: Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: New-look track unveiled for 2021 season finale

F1
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
From left: The Dubai Mall next to the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Mosque are all among Dubai's most famous buildings. AFP, Chris Whiteoak / The National, Getty Images

Burj Khalifa to Museum of the Future: 28 of Dubai's most famous buildings

Arts&Culture
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams