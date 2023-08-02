Dubai plane lessor DAE posts higher half-year profit amid strong demand from airlines

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, one of the world's biggest plane lessors, said profit for the first half of 2023 increased by $1 million amid robust demand from airlines for aircraft to meet the boom air travel.

Profit before exceptional items in the six months to the end of June inched up to $141.1 million, compared to $140.1 million during the same period of 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

The exceptional item in 2022 related to an asset write-off of $576.5 million for aircraft operating in the fleet of Russian airlines and over which the plane lessor has no control.

First-half revenue rose 15 per cent year-on-year to $670.1 million as airlines are paying off Covid-era rent deferral agreements earlier than scheduled, DAE said.

"Our first half 2023 results continue to demonstrate the strong demand we are seeing in the market for aircraft from our airline customers. Covid-era deferral programmes are being repaid ahead of schedule and secondary market aircraft valuations remain robust," said DAE chief executive Firoz Tarapore.

"Our profitability metrics continue to trend towards pre-pandemic levels."

The growth comes as the industry sees no signs of air travel demand abating on one hand and as planemakers struggle to deal with aircraft delivery delays and ease capacity constraints on the other.

