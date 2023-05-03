Dubai plane lessor DAE reports 48% jump in first-quarter profit

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, one of the world's biggest plane lessors, said first-quarter profit jumped more than 48 per cent as it benefitted from an acquisition that increased the size of its fleet.

Profit before exceptional items for the three-month period to the end of March rose to $69.2 million, from $46.6 million a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

“Our first-quarter 2023 financial results reflect a strong operating environment for airlines, an improving collections and credit profile, and profitable divestment activity,” said DAE chief executive Firoz Tarapore.

“We have successfully integrated the acquisition of Sky Fund I into our platform following the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2022.”

More to follow …