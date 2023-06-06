Emirates planning new wide-body aircraft order, Tim Clark says

Airline considering Airbus A350s, Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 777X jets as part of move to replace and grow its fleet

Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline. Reuters
Deena Kamel author image
Deena Kamel
Istanbul, Turkey
Jun 06, 2023
Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, is planning a new wide-body aircraft order as it seeks to replace and grow its fleet to meet higher travel demand.

The Dubai airline is looking at Airbus A350s, Boeing 777-9s and “possibly” the smaller Boeing 787 Dreamliners, its president Tim Clark said at a media round-table at the 79th annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Istanbul on Tuesday.

“We are in the market for [the purpose of] buying quite a few more aircraft,” he said.

However, he declined to provide the size of the aircraft order or the timetable for the placement of the order.

Emirates currently operates a fleet of 260 aircraft. It has existing orders for 50 Airbus A350s, 117 Boeing 777Xs and 30 Boeing 787-9s.

More to follow …

Updated: June 06, 2023, 8:05 AM
AirlinesBoeingAirbusEmirates Airlines
