Emirates planning new wide-body aircraft order, Tim Clark says

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, is planning a new wide-body aircraft order as it seeks to replace and grow its fleet to meet higher travel demand.

The Dubai airline is looking at Airbus A350s, Boeing 777-9s and “possibly” the smaller Boeing 787 Dreamliners, its president Tim Clark said at a media round-table at the 79th annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Istanbul on Tuesday.

“We are in the market for [the purpose of] buying quite a few more aircraft,” he said.

However, he declined to provide the size of the aircraft order or the timetable for the placement of the order.

Emirates currently operates a fleet of 260 aircraft. It has existing orders for 50 Airbus A350s, 117 Boeing 777Xs and 30 Boeing 787-9s.

More to follow …