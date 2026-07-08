DTC to run 9,500 cabs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after National Taxi acquisition

Dubai Taxi Company has completed its acquisition of National Taxi, boosting its presence in Abu Dhabi and creating the biggest operator in the UAE, which will run more than 9,500 cabs.

The Dh1.45 billion ($394.8 million) deal will bring DTC's market share to nearly 60 per cent in Dubai and about 12 per cent in Abu Dhabi, the company said on Wednesday in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade.

Counting Al Ain, the combined DTC and National Taxi fleet is expected to top 14,000 and provide an estimated 78 million trips a year across the UAE, the company previously said. DTC also operates limousine, bus and last-mile delivery bike services.

The acquisition was completed after DTC obtained regulatory approval from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre.

DTC group chief executive Mansoor Alfalasi said acquiring National Taxi – its first “transformational” move since its initial public offering in late 2023 – aligns with its long-term growth strategy.

The acquisition is expected to boost DTC's net debt-to-Ebitda ratio by about 2.5 times and be earnings-accretive from the first full year of ownership, he previously said. DTC's profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined by 22 per cent in the first quarter of this year, affected by the war in Iran, the company said in May.

“National Taxi strengthens our leadership position in Dubai, establishes a meaningful presence in Abu Dhabi and creates a leading multi-emirate mobility platform with greater scale and reach,” Mr Alfalasi said.

The UAE is enhancing its transport services, aligned with the growth of its economy and population. Companies such as DTC have expanded their fleets and introduced driverless taxis to add more options and contribute to a green push.

Dubai’s population growth has also been reflected in the number of people using public transport, with 802 million people travelling in taxis and other services last year, a report from the RTA this year found.

Latest figures showed an average of 2.2 million people taking some form of public transport every day last year, the RTA said.

DTC has also teamed up with China's Baidu to launch Apollo Go driverless taxi services.

Interest in acquiring National Taxi, established in Abu Dhabi in 2000 with an initial 50 cars, came from investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia, its managing director, Toufic Mitri, said in May.

“Our focus now turns to integrating National Taxi into the DTC Group and delivering the substantial strategic and financial benefits of the transaction to create long-term value for our shareholders,” Mr Alfalasi said.

The company's shares on the DFM closed about 1.3 per cent lower at Dh2.25 on Wednesday.