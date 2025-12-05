The Cloudflare headquarters in San Francisco. A global outage last month made websites unusable. Getty Images
Business

Cloudflare outage: Internet service provider 'monitoring' services after several websites go down

Fix implemented for issues with Dashboard and related APIs

The National

December 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Cloud computing firm Cloudflare said it has 'fixed' a problem that led to the websites for several banks, Shopify, Zoom and LinkedIn to go down Friday.

“A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results,” the San Francisco-based company said on its status page on Friday. The same page shows that there had been issues with the Cloudflare dashboard and related APIs earlier in the day.

Cloudflare is investigating reported issues with its dashboards and APIs on Friday.
Cloudflare is investigating reported issues with its dashboards and APIs on Friday.

There was a global power cut on November 18 originating from Cloudflare that rendered a number of major websites unusable for several hours.

Sites including X, Meta's Facebook and OpenAI's ChatGPT were among those affected at the time.

Cloudflare’s software is used by hundreds of thousands of companies globally, acting as a buffer between their websites and end users and working to protect their sites from attacks that might overload them with traffic. Its widespread use is why many popular websites go down or are unreliable during Cloudflare outages.

Updated: December 05, 2025, 10:22 AM
Technology