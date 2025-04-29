Animoca Brands reportedly has a value of about $6 billion. Photo: Animoca
Animoca Brands reportedly has a value of about $6 billion. Photo: Animoca

Business

Axie Infinity investor Animoca plans to fund UAE start-ups as it debuts in Middle East

Hong Kong-based Web3-oriented company opening first regional office in Dubai

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

April 29, 2025