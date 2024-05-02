Israeli FM says Turkey has cut off trade

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel's Foreign Minister has accused Turkey of cutting off trade with his country.

The unconfirmed move would represent an escalation in the rift between Israel and Turkey over the war in Gaza.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "is breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports", Israel Katz said in a post on X.

"This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements."

Mr Katz said he had instructed the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "immediately engage with all relevant parties in the government to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries".

"Israel will emerge with a strong and daring economy. We Win, and They Lose," he added.

Turkey has not yet commented on the claims.

Bloomberg cited two anonymous Turkish officials as confirming the halt in trade.

Trade between the two countries was worth $6.8 billion in 2023.

Turkey had already announced it was restricting some exports to Israel amid strained relations between the two countries over Israel's continuing war in Gaza. In April it said it was imposing restrictions on a list of goods because of Israel's refusal to allow Turkey to take part in aid air drop operations over Gaza.

The list provided by the ministry includes 54 items, among them construction materials like marble, cement, steel and aluminium products.

A flotilla laden with aid for Gaza has also been stuck in port in Turkey, due to an “administrative roadblock” initiated by Israel, organisers said.

The Freedom Flotilla of three ships, which aims to deliver more than 5,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Strip, was due to leave Istanbul on Friday, but has since been delayed.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023. Reuters

Mr Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Mr Netanyahu and the Israeli government's policies towards Palestinians. He has accused Israel of being a "terrorist state" and voiced his support for Hamas.

The Turkish President has come under pressure domestically with protesters calling for him to cut off relations with Israel due to the Gaza war, in which more than 34,500 Palestinians have been killed since October.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations have grown in Turkey in recent weeks.