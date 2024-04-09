Turkey restricts exports to Israel after ban on aid drop

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Turkey has announced restrictions on exports to Israel after it opposed planned Turkish aid drops over the Gaza Strip and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced criticism for not stopping trade with the country.

Turkey’s Trade Ministry announced restrictions on the export of some products that could be used for military purposes.

The list provided by the ministry includes 54 items, among them construction materials like marble, cement, steel and aluminium products.

READ MORE Rebuilding Gaza will take decades. The time to start planning is now

The move by Ankara comes after thousands of protesters denounced Erdogan over the weekend for maintaining trade with Israel amid the war in Gaza.

“This decision will remain in effect until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allows a sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the Trade Ministry said.