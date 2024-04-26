Sail of Gaza aid Freedom Flotilla from Turkey delayed

The departure from Turkey of a flotilla delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged and ravaged Gaza Strip has been delayed following “an administrative roadblock initiated by Israel,” organisers said on Friday.

The “Freedom Flotilla” of three ships, which aims to deliver over 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the besieged strip, was due to leave Istanbul on Friday. However, Israeli authorities have requested extra checks that will delay its departure by up to several days.

The coalition of activists behind the aid flotilla said in a statement that Israel asked the Republic of Guinea Bissau to withdraw its flag from the “Akdeniz,” the passenger ship in the flotilla of three vessels.

“This triggered a request for an additional inspection, this one by the flag state, that delays our April 26 planned departure,” the Freedom Flotilla organisers said.

Israel’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A professional ship inspector is currently on board the Akdeniz - “Mediterranean” in Turkish - carrying out checks at Guinea Bissau’s request, following Israel’s demand for the West African nation to withdraw its flag, Huwaida Arraf, a lead organiser of the flotilla, told The National.

“The inspector arrived yesterday and is currently on the ship,” said Arraf, a Palestinian-American human rights attorney. “If it is done without foul play, we will be able to sail.”

“Unfortunately the Freedom Flotilla has been delayed for another 48 hours at least. It's a setback, but not surprising given the nature of our trip,” John Hurson, an activist planning to join the flotilla, wrote on X.

Pro-Palestinian activist Huwaida Arraf poses on board Akdeniz, a ship which is part of a flotilla planning to carry aid to Gaza from Turkey, in Istanbul, Turkey April 18, 2024. REUTERS

Akdeniz was inspected six months ago by a ship surveyor and surpassed the required standards, Arraf added. The ongoing inspection may take a whole day, she estimated.

If the vessel does not pass this check, organisers must find another flag to sail the ship. This would further delay the flotilla’s departure by an unspecified period of time, she said.

The three ships aim to deliver around 5,500 tons of aid, including food, formula milk for babies, water, blankets, and feminine hygiene products to Gaza. The flotilla will also carry around 800 people, including crew, activists, and human rights observers.

Israel controls the strip’s land and sea borders - a move that is widely considered illegal under international law. Israel denies that it is an occupying power in Gaza.

Humanitarian organisations have complained of chronic delays to aid deliveries by land to Gaza, where hunger is widespread and health authorities have reported dozens of deaths due to malnutrition. More than 34,000 people have been killed in the enclave since Israel’s latest military offensive prompted by the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, which killed over 1,200 people and saw around 240 taken hostage.

If the ships are able to leave Turkey, the Freedom Flotilla organisers have not specified exactly how they plan to deliver the aid to Gaza.

“We are challenging the blockade [of Gaza] and peacefully approaching its waters,” Arraf said. “If they [Israel] want to stop us, they will have to do it by force.”

The Israeli military’s foreign press unit previously told The National that they do not block aid deliveries to Gaza but “any other action” would represent a “a provocation that does not serve the entry of humanitarian aid.”

An activist-organised aid delivery by sea previously prompted a deep diplomatic crisis between Israel and Turkey, perhaps explaining why Ankara has not vocally backed the current mission. In 2010, nine Turkish citizens were killed after Israeli marines stormed a similar flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.