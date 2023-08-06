Top UAE tech and space agencies boost collaboration ahead of Cop28

The UAE government entities in the technology and space sectors have joined to boost collaboration ahead of the Cop28 climate conference in Dubai in November.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE Space Agency and Cop28, through the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, will work together to encourage organisations in those sectors to share their contributions towards climate efforts at the Technology and Innovation Hub at Cop28, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Cop28 is scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, and is expected to be the most inclusive Cop conference yet.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, is the Cop28 President-designate.

The partnership aims to further contribute to Cop28’s inclusive ecosystem, bringing together major technology companies, global institutions, small and medium enterprises, and space agencies to promote joint action on climate targets, the ministry said.

It will encourage technology and industrial companies from around the world to use the UAE as a base for producing new technologies that can help drive sustainable industrial development, tackle climate change and accelerate decarbonisation.

The three agencies will also facilitate knowledge-sharing to accelerate the development of advanced technology, contributing to Cop28's legacy.

“The advanced technology and space sectors are more than essential facets of national economies. They are engines of innovation and critical enablers of net zero, accelerating the development of technologies that support climate action,” Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said.

“This collaboration will help mobilise stakeholders of all sizes ahead of Cop28, where MoIAT and UAESA will convene the UAE and global innovation and space ecosystem at the Technology and Innovation Hub.”

The partnership aims to encourage collaboration across areas of mutual interest to further enhance joint efforts, aligning industry and space sector outcomes with Cop28’s objectives.

By fostering co-operation, they seek to accelerate progress towards Paris Agreement goals and strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation in climate technologies.

“Harnessing technological solutions is the key to fast-tracking the energy transition, to build better and more advanced early warning systems, to support localised adaptation and to strengthen the resilience of cities, of industries and of communities,” said ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, director general and special representative of Cop28, said.

The UAE’s presidency of Cop28 has also turned to key global players such as Canada and Germany to help achieve the goals of the Dubai climate summit. The two G7 countries have been given the task of ensuring that the rich world keeps its promises to put more financial firepower behind climate action.

Dr Al Jaber has also urged more countries to join a pledge to deliver more sustainable cooling solutions.

The UN Environment Programme and the Cop28 Presidency announced in January the development of a Global Cooling Pledge, which provides incentives to governments and stakeholders to act on sustainable cooling in five areas: nature-based solutions, super-efficient appliances, food and vaccine cold chains, district cooling and National Cooling Action Plans.

More than 20 nations to date have signed up to the pledge.

“The UAE government has committed to making Cop28 an inclusive conference that results in tangible action. The full spectrum of society and economy will be represented at Cop28,” Ms Al Amiri said.