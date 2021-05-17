Twitter Blue: social media platform looks to launch paid subscription service

Twitter has previously confirmed it is planning on launching a subscription service and now one app researcher has tweeted more details about the forthcoming project.

According to Jane Manchun Wong, it is set to be called Twitter Blue and will cost $2.99 a month. She says the new service will include an "undo tweets" function as well as a collection feature that allows users to organise saved posts. She also said it's possible that Twitter will offer different tiers of services, with those willing to pay more receiving additional features.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:



Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH



Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

In March, Wong demonstrated how the "undo tweet" button will work – much like an email, users will have a brief time period to recall a post. This will come in handy for anyone who might not be quick enough to delete an unwanted tweet before it is seen by others.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Twitter has been open about its plan for a premium paid platform in the past few months. In January, it acquired Revue, a newsletter provider, and earlier in May bought Scroll, a subscription service that removes adverts from news sites.

The National reached out to Twitter Mena about the news, but it declined to comment.

Twitter's tip jar function

In April, Wong also discovered that Twitter was looking at introducing a "tip jar" which would allow users to send monetary tips to others. This feature would likely encourage people to focus more on the quantity and quality of their content.

Wong discovered the tip jar had been added to a number of profiles, and appeared to offer options for users to send cash in a number of ways with platforms Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo listed.

On May 6, Twitter announced the feature had been added but that its service availability and features varied by region. Currently, it does not appear to be active in the Mena region.

"Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money," the post said.