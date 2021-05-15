London's Theatreland set for cautious return as shows reopen in West End

London's theatres are scheduled to reopen next week as the curtain falls on England's lockdown.

Theatre-goers will be allowed back to venues in the West End and elsewhere in the capital after Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave approval for the next step out of lockdown on Friday.

Audiences will have to follow strict social distancing measures once inside.

Theatre bosses say they are expecting the return to be cautious, although ticket sales are relatively buoyant.

Only about a third of London theatres will reopen from next week, including those playing productions such as Wicked, Hamilton, and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella as producers await the final phase-out of lockdown in June to reopen.

Last year it was feared that up to 70 per cent of London's theatres could close without a financial lifeline following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The bigger shows need the fuller capacity. Their running costs are just too high. They can't get by on 50 per cent of the seats," said Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre.

Among those returning next week is The Mousetrap at St Martin's Theatre, which is still the world's longest-running play.

Also returning are Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Les Miserables – The Staged Concert and the musical Amelie.

St Martin's Theatre in London's West End presenting Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap', which is the longest running show in the world, is expected to be back in business this week. Getty Images

Despite a difficult past year, those in the industry say they are delighted to be back at work.

"So many people are still waiting for that call to come," Elliott Griggs, lighting designer for the Amelie production, said. "So I feel very lucky to be here and back doing this job."

Theatre shows returning next week:

The Mousetrap at St Martin's Theatre – Monday

Reunion (English National Ballet) at Sadler's Wells – Monday

21st Century Choreographers (Royal Ballet) at the Royal Opera House – Tuesday

Amelie The Musical at Criterion Theatre – Thursday

Les Miserables: The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre – Thursday

Cruise at the Duchess Theatre – Thursday

Herding Cats at the Soho Theatre – Thursday

Six at the Lyric Theatre – Friday

Harm at the Bush Theatre – Friday

Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre – Friday

Overflow (Alexander Whitley Dance Company) at Sadler's Wells – Friday

Abba Mania! at Shaftesbury Theatre – Friday

