Ronaldo joins Arab stars to show support for Morocco

Arab pop stars and artists are taking to social media to express support for those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday.

More than 2,000 people have died in the deadly quake that has wiped out entire villages in rural areas. As the full impact of the disaster unfolds and the death toll is expected to rise further still, Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj, who lives between Marrakesh and London, posted on social media of his heartbreak.

“I’m so sad for Morocco and the people that have died in this terrible earthquake, Allah yrahmoum (May God have mercy upon her / his soul),” he posted on Instagram.

Along with images showing fallen masonry, cars smashed under rubble, and people clambering over piles of debris in his “beloved city of Marrakesh,” Hajjaj asked people to keep those affected in their thoughts. “Please pray for Morocco as it’s most needed throughout this difficult time,” he wrote.

The Moroccan singer Samira Said also expressed her shock, posting a cartoon of first responders aiding the injured. Underneath, she wrote, “The images are sad, the sights are horrifying … My condolences to the victims of the disaster. O Lord, heal all the injured.”

Lebanese pop star Elissa, meanwhile, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write of her distress at footage from Morocco.

Underneath a drawing of the Moroccan flag made from crumbling houses, she wrote: “Very painful scenes from Morocco after the devastating earthquake. May God have mercy on the victims, heal the wounded, and give patience to the hearts of Moroccans and whatever calamity befalls them.”

Elissa, far right, has expressed her concern for those caught in the Moroccan earthquake. Photo: Riyadh Season

Palestinian singer Mohamed Assaf wrote: “May God have mercy on the victims of the earthquake in Morocco. May God help everyone who was harmed and injured. May God give patience to the hearts of their families.”

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares also took to X to write: “The harshness of the scenes makes the heart break. May God have mercy on all the victims and help the survivors.”

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has also shown his solidarity with the Moroccan people.

The Al Nassr player's Pestana CR7 hotel chain operates a branch in Marrakesh.

He posted an image of the Moroccan flag with the words: “My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their lives in the earthquake in Morocco. Sending love and prayers to all in Morocco in this very difficult time.”