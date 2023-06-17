Whoopi Goldberg escalates feud with Blizzard and demands refund for Diablo IV

Whoopi Goldberg is demanding a refund for her copy of Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV after learning the game does not work on the Mac.

The Oscar-winning actress and The View host posted a video on Instagram on Friday, saying she did not receive an email letting her know the game wouldn’t work on her computer.

“I'm still pretty upset with Blizzard Entertainment, because I still have not heard from them,” she said, having first posted about the issue earlier this month.

“I understand they want me to go get this Xbox, but I want my money back if you're not going to give me my game. What is happening with this? You know, I’m nice about it, I feel I'm nice about it, but a lot of people were upset that they did not get what they were promised."

The highly anticipated action role-playing game Diablo IV was released on June 6 and rapidly became Blizzard’s fastest-selling game – raking in $666 million worldwide in just five days.

Diablo IV is available on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and One, as well as Windows PCs. However, like many high-performance titles, it has not been released on the Mac. Goldberg did not explain why she believed the game would be coming to the Mac system.

With over 276 million hours spent in #DiabloIV already, it’s been one Hell of a launch.



This is only the beginning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D1OCWZ8BrZ — Diablo (@Diablo) June 12, 2023

Diablo IV development chief Rod Fergusson responded to Goldberg’s initial complaint on Twitter, saying: “I did not have ‘Whoopi Goldberg yelling at me on Instagram’ on my Diablo IV launch bingo card.”

Some savvy gamers have figured out how to use the Apple Game Porting Toolkit – announced alongside the Apple Vision Pro Headset showcase earlier this month – to get the game to run on the system. However, this is an advanced process that eludes most casual users.

During the Instagram video, Goldberg also took the opportunity to take shots at the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision-Blizzard, which was blocked in US courts this week, and in the UK in April.

“I didn’t get the email that said: ‘Hey Microsoft is taking over Blizzard’," said Goldberg. “I didn’t get that email or I wouldn’t have bought the game. Can somebody just send me a: ‘Hey Whoop, we’re really sorry that happened to you’?

“Please Blizzard I love y’all, but this is a little out of control now.”