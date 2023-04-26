Microsoft's $69bn Activision Blizzard deal blocked by UK watchdog

The UK's antitrust watchdog has blocked Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of games giant Activision Blizzard.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) vetoed what would have been the gaming industry’s biggest deal, saying it would harm competition on the cloud.

It added that Microsoft's commitment to offer access to Activision's multibillion dollar Call of Duty games to leading cloud gaming platforms would not remedy its concerns.

The CMA has “prevented Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision over concerns the deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come”, it said in a statement.

Microsoft and Activision say they will appeal the decision.

READ MORE Microsoft shares jump 8.5% on surge in net profit

Martin Coleman, chairman of the independent panel of experts brought in by the CMA to examine the deal, explained why it had been rejected.

“Microsoft already enjoys a powerful position and head start over other competitors in cloud gaming and this deal would strengthen that advantage, giving it the ability to undermine new and innovative competitors," he said.

“Microsoft engaged constructively with us to try to address these issues and we are grateful for that, but their proposals were not effective to remedy our concerns and would have replaced competition with ineffective regulation in a new and dynamic market.

“Cloud gaming needs a free, competitive market to drive innovation and choice. That is best achieved by allowing the current competitive dynamics in cloud gaming to continue to do their job.”

Activision and Microsoft say they plan to appeal the decision. Reuters

Microsoft president Brad Smith said: “We’re especially disappointed that after lengthy deliberations, this decision appears to reflect a flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works."

He said the decision “rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns” and discourages tech innovation and investment in the UK.

Activision said it would “work aggressively with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal”.

A spokeswoman for Activision Blizzard said: “The CMA's report contradicts the ambitions of the UK to become an attractive country to build technology businesses.

“We will work aggressively with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal. The report's conclusions are a disservice to UK citizens, who face increasingly dire economic prospects.

“We will reassess our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will take note that — despite all its rhetoric — the UK is clearly closed for business.”