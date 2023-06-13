Ubisoft Forward 2023 highlights: Avatar, Prince of Persia and Assassin's Creed Mirage

French video game publisher Ubisoft held its 2023 showcase on Monday, with gameplay footage and trailers for their biggest upcoming titles.

Here's a rundown of the most exciting takeaways:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The latest video game adaptation of the popular Avatar films is finally getting a release date. Two years after the first trailer was released, the action title is arriving on consoles on December 7.

The game is set on Pandora, the planet inhabited by the Na’vi, the tall blue protagonists of the films. The main character is a Na’vi who has been trained by humans to fight her own people, but eventually reconnects with her community and fights alongside them.

The story in the game is original and moves away from the films' plots. It is a first-person shooter akin to the Call of Duty games, with a wide array of weapons available, from large machine guns to humble bows and arrows.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft also showed footage of the new Prince of Persia, which it announced last week. Going back to the franchise’s roots, the title is a side-scrolling action game that harks back to Metroid and Castlevania.

The new game is described as “semi-open world” and will allow players greater freedom than is usually expected from side scrollers.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 18 across all major consoles.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

More footage and details have been shared by Ubisoft of the latest game in its flagship Assassin's Creed series. The game, which takes place in 19th century Baghdad, will encourage players to be stealthy rather than resort to direct combat. The title is set for release on October 12.

Ubisoft also showed a glimpse of its new virtual reality Assassin's Creed game, which will feature a return of some of the series's most famous characters. Players can look forward to seeing Ezio from Assassin's Creed 2, Kassandra from Odyssey and Connor from Assassin's Creed 3.

Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft also showed off gameplay footage for its new Star Wars game, which was announced on Sunday at the Xbox showcase.

The open-world title will feature stealth missions, shoot-outs and aerial dogfights against the forces of the empire.

The game’s protagonist is Kay Vess, an outlaw who rides a speeder and has a companion named Nix. Star Wars Outlaws is set for release next year.