Amr Diab to perform for Expo 2020 Dubai visitors on Egypt's country day

Arab pop star Amr Diab will light up Expo 2020 Dubai's Jubilee Park with his popular tunes on October 30, to mark Egypt's country day at the attraction.

The chart-topping singer, who was named the most regionally streamed artist on platforms Anghami and Deezer in April, has been the reigning pop king in the Mena since his 1983 debut album Ya Tareea. He also made a mark beyond the Arabic-speaking world, with his 1996 hit Nour El Ain becoming one of the most popular pop songs to come out of the Middle East.

He's also raked in seven World Music Awards, setting a Guinness World Record for most World Music Awards won by a Middle Eastern artist.

“We are excited to unite audiences from around the world through the love of music and bring our unique sense of fun to Expo 2020 Dubai by welcoming people to experience the beauty and diversity of the region’s talent and culture,” said Mustafa Shamseldin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Africa, Middle East and South Asia at PepsiCo, the official beverage and snack partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We are also proud partners of the Egypt Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and celebrating the Egyptian Country Day with the icon Amr Diab is a testimony to the strong art and pop culture history and future that Egypt holds.”

Diab, whose last album Ya Ana Ya La was released on December 25 last year, is a regular visitor to the city and has performed here a number of times. In January, he rang in the New Year with family and a small number of friends on a yacht, ahead of a planned concert at the Dubai International Stadium on January 22.

In February, Diab unveiled a commercial for his new eau de parfum named 34, with a number of Abu Dhabi and Dubai hot spots forming the backdrop of the two-minute video.

Spaces for the Egypt country day event are limited and open to Expo 2020 Dubai ticket holders only. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.