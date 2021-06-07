Six Filipino singers who have gone viral on reality shows: from Angelica Hale to Cyrus Villanueva

Last week, Peter Rosalita, 10, not only stunned judges and audiences with his audition on America's Got Talent, but won over fans around the world with his viral performance of Eric Carmen's All By Myself.

The Filipino youngster, who was born in Abu Dhabi, dressed in a white suit paired with a blue shirt and tie for the occasion. Rosalita immediately charmed the show’s four judges as he walked on to the stage and introduced himself.

Unsurprisingly, he got a resounding "yes" from all four judges, ensuring his place in the next round of the competition. While his fate on the show has yet to be broadcast , he's certainly not the first (and probably not the last) Filipino talent to go viral on a reality TV show.

From Jessica Sanchez on American Idol in 2012 to Cyrus Villanueva on The X Factor Australia in 2015, here's a look back at the most impressive performances from Filipino singers on reality TV shows over the years.

Jessica Sanchez, 'American Idol' 2012

Sanchez was only 16 when she finished as runner-up on American Idol in 2012. Filipinos from all over the world – including then Philippines president Noynoy Aquino and boxer Manny Pacquiao – rallied behind Sanchez, with many fans even allegedly illegally voting for her using Skype and VPNs.

Now aged 25, she’s working on her third EP . In May, she released a single called Us as a response to xenophobia and racism related to the pandemic.

Angelica Hale, 'America’s Got Talent' 2017

Hale won over fans with her appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2017 at the age of 11. She performed Andra Day’s Rise Up for her audition, which made the audience rise to their feet, along with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel.

The Filipino-American was given the golden buzzer in the judges’ run and made it all the way to the finals, finishing as runner-up. Two years later she took part in America's Got Talent: The Champions, on which she received the golden buzzer that sent her through to the finals.

Since the show, she's released two singles and even joined Filipino boy band TNT Boys on their world tour.

Cyrus Villanueva, 'The X Factor Australia' 2015

Villanueva was the season-long front runner of The X Factor Australia 2015. He ended up winning the crown, with several of his performances topping the iTunes charts.

The then 18-year-old student credited his Filipino father – a performer known as Jo Vill – for teaching him how to sing and play the guitar and piano.

Villanueva’s hit debut album, Cyrus, achieved gold status in Australia. However, he has since taken a step back and has not released any new material , but he continues to create and produce music for other artists.

Marlisa Punzalan, 'The X Factor Australia' 2014

Another singer who found success on The X Factor Australia, Punzalan was 15 when she became the youngest contestant to win the reality TV show in 2014.

Her winning single, Stand By You, was also nominated for the Aria Award for Song of the Year in 2015. Punzalan’s debut album, titled Marlisa, even topped the UAE’s iTunes charts in December 2014 and was later certified gold.

She has since performed internationally, including in the Philippines, and has released a song in Tagalog . Her last single, Thank You, came out in June 2018.

4th Impact, 'The X Factor UK' 2015

The Filipino girl group, consisting of sisters Almira, Irene, Mylene and Celina Cercado, appeared on the 12th season of The X Factor UK in 2015.

They went viral with their audition of Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. The video, which currently has 177 million views, is the most-watched video on The X Factor UK’s YouTube page.

Although the group did not win and finished in fifth place, their appearance on the programme helped lead to more exposure, including performances around the world, even in Dubai in 2016.

Marcelito Pomoy, 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' 2020

Pomoy won Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011 and went viral after appearing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions almost a decade later. He shocked judges and the audience with his impressive vocal range by performing a cover of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's The Prayer and singing both parts interchangeably.

As such a unique act, he made it all the way to the finals, where he ultimately placed fourth overall.

Although he hasn't released any new music since 2013, Pomoy still makes television appearances in the Philippines and continues to sing.

