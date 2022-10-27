Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead, despite false media report

Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead, despite a report from TMZ that sent people into a state of mourning on Wednesday.

The publication had reported "erroneously" based off an "anonymous tip", a representative for the rock and roll pioneer, 87, told Variety.

TMZ has since retracted its report.

"We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis," TMZ said in revising its article. “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’s rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”

Lewis, who is known for hits such as Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On, was meant to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 16, but he was unable to attend as he reportedly had the flu.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person," Lewis captioned an Instagram post with a photo of him in bed. "I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today — I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon."

The photo shows "longtime dear friend" Kris Kristofferson visiting Lewis at home to present him with his medallion from the ceremony.

In 2019, the American singer, songwriter and pianist, nicknamed the Killer, also suffered a stroke, but a year later announced a new album of gospel music coming up, although that has yet to be released.

The false news report comes only weeks after People magazine published an incorrect story and tweeted that legendary musician Joni Mitchell had died, although fans were quick to spot the error.

