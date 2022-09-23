Glastonbury Festival announces dates for its 2023 ticket sale

Diaries at the ready — Glastonbury Festival has announced when tickets for next year's event will go on sale.

The festival is set to take place from June 21 to 25.

Coach packages will go on sale at 6pm GMT on November 3, while general tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on November 6.

All those who want to buy tickets must have a valid Glastonbury registration profile ahead of the sale dates.

Tickets for the five-day festival, which is one of the world’s biggest music events, are notoriously hard to secure, with all 200,000 usually selling out in under 30 minutes.

The November sale will take place before any acts are announced. Those who are successful will secure their spots by paying a £50 ($55) deposit, and the remaining balance of £230 will be payable in April, once the full line-up has been announced. Ticket holders can opt for a refund at this stage.

Read more UK music festival Wireless is coming to Abu Dhabi in 2023

Glastonbury made a triumphant comeback in June after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic. Kendrick Lamar, Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish headlined the famous Pyramid Stage across the main three days.

Early guesses for next year's acts are that Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Elton John will perform.

There are more than 100 stages at the festival, with thousands of acts taking part each year. Away from music, there are also spaces for performing arts, wellness, theatre, cinema and a circus.

More information and registration details are at glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

See highlights from Glastonbury 2022