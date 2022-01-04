Roberto Bolle's Abu Dhabi Festival ballet show at Emirates Palace cancelled

A performance by Italian ballet star Roberto Bolle at the Abu Dhabi Festival has been cancelled as a safety measure against Covid-19.

A festival representative told The National that while his Emirates Palace gala show on Sunday has been scrapped, organisers of the Abu Dhabi Festival are in discussion with Bolle’s team for a new date in the UAE capital.

Tickets to the Emirates Palace performance were free upon registration.

It is recommended to follow the Abu Dhabi Festival’s social media channels for new announcements.

The news comes as UAE events continue to take precautions to curb Covid-19.

The concert at the Coca-Cola Arena by German rocker Till Lindemann on Tuesday requires a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours.

The premiere of stage musical Chicago at Dubai Opera on Wednesday will feature health and safety measures such as temperature checks upon entry, mandatory wearing of face masks in and outside the auditorium and social distancing.

In December, Expo 2020 Dubai suspended the daily parades and activities carrying the risk of close contact.

Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi also upgraded safety measures last week during New Year’s Eve celebrations by requiring attendees of the fireworks display to be fully vaccinated and show a negative PCR test result within 48 hours.

The latter move comes after Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee issued a number of safety new guidelines regarding social events.

These measures include wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings to limit maximum occupancy to 60 per cent.

When it comes to indoor events, the maximum number of people permitted is 50, while no more than 150 people are allowed at outdoor events and open-air activities.

Social events at home should not include more than 30 people.

Entry to all social events also requires adherence to existing precautionary measures, including showing a green pass on Al Hosn app, presenting a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours and wearing masks while observing physical distancing.