The Wizard of Oz experience at Toda gives beloved tale a new digital spin

The Theatre of Digital Art in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is inviting audiences to the land of Oz in a new and immersive way.

Considered one of America’s only home-grown fairy tales, the story of Dorothy and her journey to the Emerald City has returned to Dubai through the world of digital art.

Suitable for all ages, The Wizard of Oz 360° at Toda blends modern technology, animation and immersive storytelling. The show was created by the digital art studio The Illusionists who were also the team behind the digital production of The Little Prince 360°.

“This production takes an iconic story and transforms it into a breath-taking, immersive adventure that will captivate audiences of all ages. It's a true testament to the power of art and technology coming together to create something extraordinary,” said Daria Prodaevich, managing director at Toda.

Toda's new show The Wizard of Oz 360 takes the classic tale into the world of digital art. Photo: Toda

The Wizard of Oz is one of the world’s most beloved stories, captivating audiences and embedding itself into pop culture for over 100 years.

The story was first created by L Frank Baum in 1900 based on his experiences growing up in South Dakota and inspired by the morality fables of the Brothers Grimm.

The first in a series of 13 novels, it tells the story of Dorothy, a young girl from Kansas who is swept up in a tornado with her loyal dog Toto, into the world of Oz.

A stranger in a land full of witches, munchkins, flying green monkeys and a questionable almighty wizard behind a curtain, Dorothy sets off on a journey down the yellow brick road with a scarecrow, a cowardly lion and a tin man to find her way back home.

The popular novel was quickly adapted for the stage and became a hugely successful Broadway play in 1902 and then adapted once again for the screen into the groundbreaking film The Wizard of Oz in 1930.

The film starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, a role that turned her into an international star, and was directed by Victor Fleming who also made another culture-shifting film based on a popular novel, Gone With The Wind.

As with its many adaptations over the years, The Wizard of Oz 360° at Toda may be a new way of experiencing the story of Dorothy and her adventures, but aims to keep the themes of the narrative that have mesmerised generations. Positioned to be an experience for the whole family, the show underscores the importance of home, friendship and that many of the answers to life’s problems can be found inside of us.

The Wizard of Oz 360° will be running at Souk Madinat Jumeirah until November 30. More information is available at www.toda.ae