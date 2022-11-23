Theatre of Digital Art to stage groundbreaking digital fashion show in Dubai

The Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai is set to host a digital fashion show and performance controlled entirely by artificial intelligence.

Starting on Sunday, Digital Fashion Dubai, at the ToDA space in Souk Madinat, promises to be a "multi-sensorial journey that will take visitors away from traditional fashion into the world of AI", and suggest how the future of fashion could potentially look like.

The brainchild of Max Goshko-Dankov, a Russian digital artist, the event's 22 designers include Jon Sanchez, popularly known as Slam Things, and Neon Dazer, whose real name is Max Arnautov.

When not rendering AI clothing, Arnautov has collaborated with Balenciaga and Yeezy on concept designs, including sandals made from empty water bottles for Balenciaga, and worn by Justin Bieber.

Canadian artist Frank Square will be bringing his trademark all-black, oversized outfits, while Nikita Replyanski, who goes by the name of R66, will present her hybrid human/alien figures, lifted from the world of gaming.

Karen ArtYan, a fashion designer and digital artist, who has worked with Off-White, Supreme and Louis Vuitton, will bring his colourful, futuristic looks, while trainer designer Robert Quach, who in the real world designs shoes for Jumpman, the adidas company behind Michael ''Air'' Jordan products, has created new 3D digital footwear that is plumped up to new cushiony proportions.

Divided into three parts, the show raises questions about how we will all dress and shop in the coming years. As more technology enters the retail experience, with virtual stylists and the ability to be able to digitally try on clothes from the comfort of our homes, the line between the real and virtual worlds is set to become increasingly blurred.

This new, limitless space is what the Toda show hopes to explore, giving a window into how we will all experience clothes in the not-so-distant future.

"We are beyond pleased to partner with Max Goshko-Dankov, the creative head behind this project to demonstrate the future of fashion in combination with AI and explore themes of surrealism, expressionism and virtual consciousness," said Daria Proaevich, managing director of ToDA.

“We are honoured to have invited 22 digital artists from around the world, each with a unique vision, to share their perspectives on fashion and the infinite potential that AI offers the world.”

Theatre of Digital Art's Digital Fashion Dubai show is on from November 27 to December 30. Tickets, starting at Dh65, are available at toda.ae