Beyonce announces 2023 world tour

Beyonce announced her 2023 Renaissance world tour on Instagram on Wednesday, days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The tour is set to start in Stockholm in May and end in September in New Orleans, Louisiana. Other stops include Paris, London, Barcelona, Los Angeles and Atlanta, Georgia.

Tickets to the North American leg of “The Renaissance World Tour” will be released in segments beginning on February 6. To secure tickets, fans must register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. There are also presale options for members of Beyonce’s BeyHive fan club and Citi Cardmembers.

With nine nominations, Beyonce is the most nominated performer at this year’s awards and, according to Variety, husband Jay-Z is set to perform with DJ Khaled. The Grammys take place this Sunday in Los Angeles.

She has a won a total of 28 awards and received 79 nominations, making Beyonce the most nominated woman and the most awarded singer in Grammy history.

The singer’s most recent performance took place at the grand reveal of Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal in January, her first in four years.

Daughter Blue Ivy joined the superstar on stage, as did the Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas, recent winners of America’s Got Talent.

She was also accompanied by Firdaus, a 48-person, all-female orchestra introduced to the world by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman during Expo 2020 Dubai.