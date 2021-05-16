Tom Cruise comes to aid of UK football club hit by coronavirus pandemic

Tom Cruise has offered to help a volunteer-run UK football club whose fundraising activities were halted by coronavirus-imposed lockdowns.

The actor, who is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 at locations across the UK, signed shirts for the Woburn & Wavendon Football Club, which will go towards its fundraising activities.

The club set up a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for its community initiatives after money-raising activities dried up due to pandemic-imposed lockdowns.

Members were initially disappointed when they had to relocate because their training ground in Bedfordshire was booked for the Mission: Impossible shoot, chairman Robert Hill told the BBC.

Actor Tom Cruise waves to onlookers as he walks to the set of his latest project, which is filming in the sidings of the railway station in the village of Levisham in the North York Moors, England. AP

"They were desperate to get back on and play some football after lockdown restrictions eased," he said.

But when the club got in touch with the production company in charge of the film, they said they would do their best to help. Soon enough, Cruise obliged and signed some of the club's kit.

"Hollywood star Tom Cruise was in town filming near one of our venues, meaning we had to relocate, but the Mission: Impossible crew generously gave us their support with Tom signing a few shirts too," the club tweeted on Saturday, along with a photo of Cruise on set as well as a sample of a signed shirt.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was in town filming near one of our venues, meaning we had to relocate, but the Mission Impossible crew generously gave us their support with Tom signing a few shirts too. Those are now available as rewards on our campaign page https://t.co/E6oPr67tlq pic.twitter.com/MCXSU2QMks — Woburn & Wavendon FC (@FCWoburn) May 15, 2021

Fans posted selfies with a smiling but socially-distanced and masked Cruise, as well as videos of the actor arriving on set in a helicopter.

Last month, Cruise was spotted coming to the rescue of a stumbling cameraman while filming a stunt in Yorkshire.

In February, he wrapped up filming scenes for Mission: Impossible around the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The crew, along with Cruise, were in the UAE capital for a week.

الممثل العالمي توم كروز ، في كل مرة التقي به يقول لي :

i love Abudhabi

i love your country 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/WcLBqEqOxl — حمد الحوسني | Hamad Alhosani (@Hahosani) February 13, 2021

Mission: Impossible 7, which does not have an official title yet, has filmed around the world in places such as Norway, London, Rome, Venice and Abu Dhabi. The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film, which was initially supposed to release in July this year, will now hit cinemas in May, 2022.

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

Tickets Tickets start at Dh100 for adults, while children can enter free on the opening day. For more information, visit www.mubadalawtc.com.

