Tom Cruise comes to aid of UK football club hit by coronavirus pandemic

The 'Mission: Impossible' star is currently filming in Bedfordshire

Tom Cruise has signed shirts to help the Woburn & Wavendon Football Club raise funds. Twitter / FCWoburn

David Tusing
May 16, 2021

Tom Cruise has offered to help a volunteer-run UK football club whose fundraising activities were halted by coronavirus-imposed lockdowns.

The actor, who is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 at locations across the UK, signed shirts for the Woburn & Wavendon Football Club, which will go towards its fundraising activities.

The club set up a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for its community initiatives after money-raising activities dried up due to pandemic-imposed lockdowns.

Members were initially disappointed when they had to relocate because their training ground in Bedfordshire was booked for the Mission: Impossible shoot, chairman Robert Hill told the BBC.

Actor Tom Cruise waves to onlookers as he walks to the set of his latest project, which is filming in the sidings of the railway station in the village of Levisham in the North York Moors, England. AP

"They were desperate to get back on and play some football after lockdown restrictions eased," he said.

But when the club got in touch with the production company in charge of the film, they said they would do their best to help. Soon enough, Cruise obliged and signed some of the club's kit.

"Hollywood star Tom Cruise was in town filming near one of our venues, meaning we had to relocate, but the Mission: Impossible crew generously gave us their support with Tom signing a few shirts too," the club tweeted on Saturday, along with a photo of Cruise on set as well as a sample of a signed shirt.

Fans posted selfies with a smiling but socially-distanced and masked Cruise, as well as videos of the actor arriving on set in a helicopter.

Last month, Cruise was spotted coming to the rescue of a stumbling cameraman while filming a stunt in Yorkshire.

In February, he wrapped up filming scenes for Mission: Impossible around the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The crew, along with Cruise, were in the UAE capital for a week.

Mission: Impossible 7, which does not have an official title yet, has filmed around the world in places such as Norway, London, Rome, Venice and Abu Dhabi. The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film, which was initially supposed to release in July this year, will now hit cinemas in May, 2022.

How the 'Mission: Impossible 7' cast and crew stayed Covid-free in Abu Dhabi

'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Top Gun' among latest blockbusters facing delays

The specs

BMW M8 Competition Coupe

Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8

Power 625hp at 6,000rpm

Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm

Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto

Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec

Top speed 305kph

Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km

Price from Dh700,000 (estimate)

On sale Jan/Feb 2020
 

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 390bhp

Torque: 400Nm

Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

Tickets

Tickets start at Dh100 for adults, while children can enter free on the opening day. For more information, visit www.mubadalawtc.com.

