‘Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies aged 65 following hit-and-run accident

Gone Girl and Cocktail actor Lisa Banes, 65, died after a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager confirmed to NBC News.

Banes was hit and left in a critical condition as she was crossing the road in the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Friday, June 4.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives," her manager David Williams said .

Williams said the actor had suffered a traumatic brain injury, and was left unable to recover.

Banes was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, Williams said last week.

Following the accident, Banes was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital with “substantial injuries".

No arrests have been announced following the hit-and-run.

Last week, a friend of Banes told the New York Post that the actor was visiting the city from Los Angeles. “She loves, loves, loves New York,” friend Cynthia Crossen was quoted as saying. “She’s an LA girl but she spent so many happy years here.”

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and films, including supporting roles in Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.