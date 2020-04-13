From Hogwarts robes to house scarves: 100 years of Harry Potter uniforms

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, has reposted on Twitter a series of TikToks that imagine a century of fashion at Hogwarts.
The looks chart envision fashion from the 1920s to today, with homages to each of the four houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: Ravenclaw; Hufflepuff; Slytherin; and Gryffindor.
The video tribute seems to have tickled the writer, who wrote simply: "I loled," in her tweet.
A Tik Tok user made a video of what the Hogwarts uniform would look like over time ✨ pic.twitter.com/0T499c6g0E— Film Feed (@FiImFeed) April 12, 2020
The impressive wardrobe has everything from ties and scarves for each of the four houses, to props that include a cauldron, cloaks, wands, a quidditch bludger ball and a chocolate frog box.
The video retweeted by Rowling appears to have been adapted for TikTok from a YouTube video made by users Michael and Hayley.
In the YouTube version, there are male and female fashion choices for every decade.
The pair are evidently big Harry Potter fans; videos on their account include an unboxing of Hagrid's umbrella, documentation of a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in the US and reviews of various wands.
