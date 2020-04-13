From Hogwarts robes to house scarves: 100 years of Harry Potter uniforms

JK Rowling retweeted TikTok videos of a very creative fan

Farah Andrews
Apr 13, 2020

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, has reposted on Twitter a series of TikToks that imagine a century of fashion at Hogwarts.

The looks chart envision fashion from the 1920s to today, with homages to each of the four houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: Ravenclaw; Hufflepuff; Slytherin; and Gryffindor.

The video tribute seems to have tickled the writer, who wrote simply: "I loled," in her tweet.

The impressive wardrobe has everything from ties and scarves for each of the four houses, to props that include a cauldron, cloaks, wands, a quidditch bludger ball and a chocolate frog box.

The video retweeted by Rowling appears to have been adapted for TikTok from a YouTube video made by users Michael and Hayley.

In the YouTube version, there are male and female fashion choices for every decade.

The pair are evidently big Harry Potter fans; videos on their account include an unboxing of Hagrid's umbrella, documentation of a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in the US and reviews of various wands.

Updated: April 13th 2020, 11:44 AM
