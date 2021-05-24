Britney Spears's boyfriend Sam Asghari wants to become the Middle East's first superhero: 'Marvel should give me a call'

Britney Spears's Iranian-American boyfriend Sam Asghari has revealed his ultimate career ambition – to become the first Middle Eastern superhero.

The actor and Instagram star, 27, opened up about his career goals in a recent interview, saying that Marvel should "give him a call".

Asghari has been slowly making a name for himself in television, starring in HBO Max's Hacks, as well as landing a recurring role in season three of Showtime comedy series Black Monday.

However, comedy is not his ultimate goal, he said in a chat with Variety.

"Action is something that I want to do – action, drama, thriller – that’s a genre that I want to really get into,” he said. “But if you can do comedy, you can do anything."

He also said he gets his inspiration by studying the craft during his intensive cardio sessions at the gym.

“I want to get into blockbusters, I want to get into TV shows that get on Netflix and become fan favourites,” he said.

“My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I’m doing a lot of MMA training, I’m doing a lot of gun and stunt training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham.

"Like I said, I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100 per cent.

“Marvel or anybody – they should give me a call.”

Asghari, who before getting into acting worked as a personal trainer, was born in Tehran but moved to the US when he was 12. He has been dating Spears since 2016.

A young Sam Asghari with his parents. Instagram / Sam Asghari

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The specs: McLaren 600LT Price, base: Dh914,000 Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

