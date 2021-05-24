Britney Spears's boyfriend Sam Asghari wants to become the Middle East's first superhero: 'Marvel should give me a call'

Britney Spears's Iranian-American boyfriend Sam Asghari has revealed his ultimate career ambition – to become the first Middle Eastern superhero.
The actor and Instagram star, 27, opened up about his career goals in a recent interview, saying that Marvel should "give him a call".
Asghari has been slowly making a name for himself in television, starring in HBO Max's Hacks, as well as landing a recurring role in season three of Showtime comedy series Black Monday.
However, comedy is not his ultimate goal, he said in a chat with Variety.
"Action is something that I want to do – action, drama, thriller – that’s a genre that I want to really get into,” he said. “But if you can do comedy, you can do anything."
He also said he gets his inspiration by studying the craft during his intensive cardio sessions at the gym.
“I want to get into blockbusters, I want to get into TV shows that get on Netflix and become fan favourites,” he said.
“My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I’m doing a lot of MMA training, I’m doing a lot of gun and stunt training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham.
"Like I said, I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100 per cent.
“Marvel or anybody – they should give me a call.”
Asghari, who before getting into acting worked as a personal trainer, was born in Tehran but moved to the US when he was 12. He has been dating Spears since 2016.
Anghami
Started: December 2011
Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun
Based: Beirut and Dubai
Sector: Entertainment
Size: 85 employees
Stage: Series C
Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital
Price, base: Dh914,000
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm
Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm
Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE
Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi
Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE
Sector: Online rental marketplace
Size: 40 employees
Investment: $2 million
Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages.
Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include:
- Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
- Biogenix Labs in Masdar City
- Al Towayya in Al Ain
- NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City
- Bareen International Hospital
- NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain
- NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi
- NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.
