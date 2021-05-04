Britney Spears labels documentaries about her life 'so hypocritical'

Britney Spears has labelled the spate of documentaries that have been green-lit to tell her story "so hypocritical".

In an Instagram post on Monday, the singer posted a series of clips that show her dancing at home, with a lengthy caption about the documentaries.

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered," Spears, 39, wrote. "These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticise the media and then do the same thing."

The singer has been under a legal conservatorship for 12 years, which means she has a court-appointed guardian who controls many aspects of her life, including her finances. The conservatorship was put in place following the star’s public breakdown in 2007.

Last year, Spears petitioned to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from the agreement, with her lawyer saying she was "afraid" of him.

In February, The New York Times presented its Framing Britney Spears documentary. Following the release, the singer said that she watched part of the documentary and "cried for two weeks" as a result.

"But from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and, well, I still cry sometimes," the Oops ... I Did it Again singer wrote late on Instagram in March.

Since the release of Framing Britney Spears, a number of similar projects have been commissioned, including one by the BBC and a reported project by Netflix.

The creators behind Framing Britney Spears have also suggested that a follow-up to their 75-minute one-off documentary is in the works.

Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement rally in support of musician Britney Spears following a conservatorship court hearing in Los Angeles, California on April 27, 2021. AFP

The film sheds light on the conservatorship Spears is under, her most troubled years and the #FreeBritney campaign, which has been driven by devoted fans of the pop superstar.

"There was so much we had to leave on the cutting room floor and in our notebooks just for time," The New York Times senior story editor Liz Day told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And also since the documentary aired, we've gotten a lot of information that we're interested in as well that we're interested in pursuing and reporting out further."

Day adds that new sources have emerged since the documentary was broadcast: "The documentary has helped us earn the trust of even more people ... people have been very distrustful of the press because they've felt burned in the past and I think the documentary's very sensitive treatment and respect of all parties and everyone helped us further."

Britney's post on Monday went on to read: "I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had way more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends, I think the world is more interested in the negative."

She then listed a number of those positive things, which includes summer trips to look forward to, a miniature koi pond in her garden and dancing in different studios.

