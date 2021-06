Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor, father of Kareena and Karisma, says he's recovering from Covid-19: 'I should be home soon'

Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor, 74, says he hopes to be back home soon, a few days after he was moved to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19 complications.

The father of stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on April 29 along with five of his staff members who all tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am recovering well and should be home soon," he told The Times of India on Sunday, adding that he did not require oxygen support. "I was never breathless. I just had fever."

An actor, director and producer, Kapoor’s family is often referred to as "the first family of Indian cinema", with his father, Raj Kapoor, revered as the country’s "greatest showman".

Randhir made his Bollywood debut in the 1970s, but decided to focus on directing and producing after his career failed to take off in the '80s. He married actress Babita in 1971 and the couple’s children, Karisma and Kareena, became massive Bollywood stars.

From left: Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2011. Reuters

His brother, actor Rishi Kapoor, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and died last year in April aged 67. He also lost younger brother Rajiv Kapoor, another actor, earlier this year in February due to a heart attack. Rajiv was 58.

Randhir’s health condition has been a source of much interest ever since he tested positive last week.

On Wednesday a hospital source told news agency PTI his condition was “stable”.

"He is in the ICU for observation. He will be in the hospital for a few days,” the source said.

