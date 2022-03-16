Most lavish Oscars goodie bag gifts: from a plot of land in Scotland to fine art

While not everyone nominated for an Oscar this year will walk away with a coveted award, they won’t be going home empty handed.

The night’s top 25 nominees will leave the ceremony, which is taking place on March 27 in Los Angeles, with a goodie bag containing loot reportedly worth more than $100,000.

This year’s goodie bag, supplied by LA company Distinctive Assets, will gift the nominees of the night’s major awards a plot of land each in Scotland, along with the title of Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe.

While it has not been revealed how much land nominees will be gifted, company Highland Titles, which has partnered with Distinctive Assets for the goodie bag, offers plots of between 1 square foot and 100 square feet, according to its website.

The gift will be accompanied by an all-inclusive stay at Scotland’s Turin Castle, complete with butler service, so they can get a feel for the country.

While it might be among the most lavish gifts offered to Oscar nominees in years gone by, there have been plenty of other extravagant party favours from the biggest night in Hollywood.

Here are some of the goodie bag gifts from years gone by …

Holidays

From a three-night stay at Swedish coastal resort Pater Noster Lighthouse, to a luxury small-ship adventure in the Amazon, goodie bags in previous years have offered recipients various luxury adventures around the world.

Plastic surgery procedures

Stars have been offered treatments ranging from facial rejuvenation to arm tucks in the past, as well as credit at a number of top clinics in Los Angeles and New York.

Personal training sessions

In 2019 and 2021, stars were given a personal training session with top celebrity trainers such as Alexis Seletzky.

A financial adviser

In 2019, goodie bags contained personalised investment advice from a venture capitalist, for those looking to expand their financial portfolios.

Artwork

Another extravagant item gifted in 2019 included exclusive pieces of fine art by artist Reian Williams, thought to be worth around $10,000.

Read more Rami Malek, Anthony Hopkins and Simu Liu announced as Oscars presenters

Who will receive a goody bag at this year's Oscars?

The "Everyone Wins" gift bag is offered to nominees of the top categories, including Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director.

That means this year's recipients will include the likes of Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart and Jane Campion.