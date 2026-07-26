Ryan Gosling to join Marvel Universe as Ghost Rider film set for 2028 release

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has set its sights on its next superhero film, announcing that Ryan Gosling will play the lead in a standalone Ghost Rider story.

The news came during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which is taking place this week.

Surprising guests in Hall H, the 6,500-seat auditorium at the San Diego Convention Centre, Gosling took to the stage during Marvel Studios' panel.

"Is this really happening?" the Hail Mary actor asked, before adding: "If we're going to do this, there's only one director."

Shawn Levy, whose directing credits include Deadpool & Wolverine, the Night at the Museum franchise and episodes of Stranger Things, joined him on stage to add: "We'll see you in 2028."

More recently, Levy worked closely with Gosling on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter film, set for a May 2027 release.

Ghost Rider is due for release in 2028.

Ghost Rider is one of Marvel's darker, more supernatural heroes. His original story begins with stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze making a deal with a demon to save his father, turning him into the Spirit of Vengeance.

While Gosling had hinted at the film in previous months, Marvel did not explicitly confirm which iteration of Ghost Rider he will play, although reports indicate he will portray Johnny Blaze.

The antihero was previously played by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 film Ghost Rider and its 2012 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. The character has also appeared in the series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

David Jonsson attends the Marvel Studios Panel at the San Diego Comic-Con and is revealed as the star of Blank Panther 4. Getty Images Info

The confirmation of Black Panther 3, set for release in 2028, was also one of the panel's biggest announcements. Filmmaker Ryan Coogler confirmed that David Jonsson will play T'Challa, the son and namesake of the late Chadwick Boseman's character, in Black Panther 3.

The Long Walk actor took to the panel to say: "I want to say thank you so much. Thank you, Ryan ... Thank you to this amazing family that I honour.

"I don't want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking, but believe me, the honour is entirely mine."