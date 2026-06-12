Netflix revisits Murdaugh murders for Instadocs – but is 30 minutes long enough?

How much can really be learnt in half an hour? That is the question Netflix's Instadocs series – which tackles major news stories and high-profile cases as they are still unfolding – aims to answer.

The first episode, Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted, focuses on the overturning of Alex Murdaugh's double-murder conviction last month amid allegations that former Colleton County clerk Becky Hill interfered with the jury.

Only 30 minutes long, the episode briefly recaps the 2023 trial that captivated many around the world. Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina lawyer, was convicted of murdering his wife and son at the family's rural estate in 2021.

Prosecutors argued the killings were an attempt to divert attention from financial crimes that included stealing millions of dollars from clients and associates. The jury ultimately found Murdaugh guilty, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

However, rather than revisiting the prosecution and defence arguments in depth, Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted largely treats the murder case as background information. Instead, its focus is on the appeal and the allegations surrounding Hill.

The double-murder conviction of Alex Murdaugh has been overturned after accusations of jury interference. Photo: Netflix Info

Much of the episode is built around interviews with jurors from the original trial, who discuss Hill's alleged conduct and the effect it may have had on their decision-making. As a result, the documentary is less interested in whether Murdaugh is guilty of the murders than in whether he received a fair trial in the first place.

For those who followed the case, Instadocs serves as a useful update on the latest developments. But as someone who was not particularly familiar, nor remembered the finer details about what happened, I found myself wanting more context. The episode moves so quickly through the original trial that some of its assumptions make it difficult to keep up.

Myra Crosby, a juror in the first trial, appears in the new documentary. Photo: Netflix Info

Netflix has linked the Instadocs episode to Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, its six-episode investigative series that takes a much deeper look at the family and the events surrounding the double-murder trial. The assumption seems to be that viewers interested in Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted will either have watched that series already or be familiar enough with the case to fill in some of the gaps.

It is an interesting concept, nevertheless, offering a documentary-style update in a short and digestible format. However, with the episode ending on a note that Murdaugh's second trial is not expected to begin until 2027, the timing feels slightly off. Sure there is still considerable interest in the case, but Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted feels more like an update bulletin than a stand-alone documentary.

Its compact format might appeal to viewers looking for a quick catch-up. But for those seeking a deeper understanding of one of America's most closely watched criminal cases, the episode feels too condensed to stand entirely on its own.

This may ultimately be the biggest challenge facing the Instadocs format at large. Traditional documentaries often benefit from hindsight, allowing filmmakers to connect things once the dust has settled. However, Netflix is attempting to create near-real-time documentaries about stories that are still developing.

Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted Rating: 2/5 stars

There is an appeal to that approach, yet it also means these productions risk feeling incomplete, especially when the most significant developments are still to come.

In the case of Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted, there is perhaps enough interest to justify revisiting the story. The allegations against Hill raise important questions about the justice system and whether a fair trial can ever be guaranteed in cases that attract intense public scrutiny.

While the documentary touches on those questions, it rarely takes the time to explore them in any meaningful depth. As a result, many of its most interesting points are introduced only to be left hanging.

The Instadocs format has potential, but Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted suggests that some stories need more than a half-hour to be properly explored.