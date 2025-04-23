As The Last of US shocks fans, six other unexpected TV deaths that left us reeling

Once again, the death of a beloved television character has left fans in shock. Although this isn’t the first – and likely won’t be the last – time this happens, TV audiences have been left reeling. <b>Beware: Major spoilers below.</b> The latest episode of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/01/17/how-the-last-of-us-raises-the-bar-on-video-game-adaptations/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/01/17/how-the-last-of-us-raises-the-bar-on-video-game-adaptations/"><i>The Last of Us</i></a> killed off <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/04/08/pedro-pascals-career-evolution-buffy-the-vampire-slayer-to-the-last-of-us/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/04/08/pedro-pascals-career-evolution-buffy-the-vampire-slayer-to-the-last-of-us/">Pedro Pascal</a>’s character, Joel Miller – a moment that video game fans may have seen coming, but one that likely shocked viewers only familiar with the show. And while many were upset by the outcome, it’s hardly the first time a popular character has been axed. Here’s a look at other upsetting and shocking TV deaths over the years. In all fairness, this could probably be applied to most of the cast throughout the show’s run. However, most people can remember where they were when Ned Stark was shockingly killed off at the end of the first season of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/game-of-thrones-who-should-have-sat-atop-the-iron-throne-1.864580" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/game-of-thrones-who-should-have-sat-atop-the-iron-throne-1.864580"><i>Game of Thrones</i></a>. Fans of the book weren’t surprised, but for those new to the HBO series, it was a major twist that no one saw coming. As one of the show’s central characters, his death signalled that <i>Game of Thrones</i> wasn’t going to play by traditional storytelling rules. Another death that not only surprised, but deeply upset fans was that of Dr Derek Shepherd in <i>Grey’s Anatomy</i>. A main character from the very first episode and husband to protagonist Meredith Grey, Derek died in season 11 after sustaining a brain injury from a car accident. What made it even more emotional was that the episode also featured narration from Derek’s point of view, which made it more tragic when he didn’t survive. Fans of <i>The Walking Dead</i> knew to expect character deaths – after all, it’s adapted from a comic book where no one is truly safe. But the show often diverged from the comics, making some deaths harder to predict. Glenn Rhee was a fan favourite who once narrowly escaped death in a cliffhanger in season six, only to be killed off in season seven. His death was brutal and unexpected, leaving many viewers heartbroken. In a show that’s known to have some jaw-dropping moments, the death of Victoria Neuman in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/14/tv-shows-binge-watch-or-weekly-episode/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/14/tv-shows-binge-watch-or-weekly-episode/">The Boys</a> was still a surprise. As a complex character who wielded immense power – both politically and quite literally as she was secretly a “supe” (short for superhero) – her death at the end of season four came just as her storyline seemed to be ramping up. It was a shock that the writers would kill off a major character so abruptly, especially one who had grown to become a central figure in the series. The demise of Gus Fring in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/breaking-bad-to-friends-the-best-and-worst-episodes-of-eight-popular-shows-1.1149557" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/breaking-bad-to-friends-the-best-and-worst-episodes-of-eight-popular-shows-1.1149557"><i>Breaking Bad</i></a> is still one of the most talked-about moments from the show today. Gus was known for his calm demeanour and calculated precision and was the kind of villain fans loved to watch. His death by an explosion was unexpected and cinematic. Walking out of the blast seemingly unscathed, Gus turned to reveal half his face missing. It was a moment of horror and awe, and marked a huge turning point in the show. Omar was an anti-hero and one of the most popular characters on <i>The Wire</i>. Known for robbing drug dealers and sticking to a strict moral code, he stood out with his trench coat, shotgun and signature whistle – making him a formidable figure. That’s also what made his death so unexpected. In season five, he was suddenly shot and killed by a young boy in a corner store. There was no build-up – just a quiet, abrupt end to a character who had seemed almost untouchable throughout the series.