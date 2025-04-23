Sean Bean starred as Lord Eddard ‘Ned’ Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Photo: HBO
As The Last of US shocks fans, six other unexpected TV deaths that left us reeling

Sometimes the best part of TV is being unable to predict what will happen next

Evelyn Lau
April 23, 2025