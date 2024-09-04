IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi: What to expect from the Bollywood and South Indian event

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/08/24/iifa-awards-bollywood-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">returning to the UAE capital</a> later this month for the third straight year. But this time, organisers are adding South Indian star power to the mix. To be held across three days at Etihad Arena, the IIFA Festival, as it is called this year, will begin with IIFA Utsavam on September 27. It will honour the best South Indian entertainment of the past year, with stars from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries expected to attend. The second night, on September 28, will be the flagship <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/05/28/iifa-awards-2023-five-highlights-from-abu-dhabis-big-bollywood-event/" target="_blank">IIFA Awards</a>, which honour the best of Bollywood or the Hindi film industry. The festival will close with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/05/27/iifa-rocks-2023-lives-up-to-its-name-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">IIFA Rocks</a>, a night dedicated to music and fashion. All three nights are expected to feature top stars from India's entertainment industry. The IIFA Awards were traditionally held in a different country each year, but Abu Dhabi has hosted the IIFA Awards and IIFA Rocks since 2022. First held in London in 2000, the IIFA Awards were conceptualised by Mumbai event company Wizcraft International Entertainment to honour the best Hindi films and movie talents of the previous year. It has been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's global popularity. Dubai hosted the event, back in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2021 version took place online before Abu Dhabi took on the host city duties in 2022. As a nod to the rising stature of films from South India, Wizcraft launched IIFA Utsavam in 2016, to honour films and talent from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will host this year's IIFA Awards alongside producer and director Karan Johar. Known for their close friendship, the duo have both hosted the awards separately in the past. “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing,” Khan said. “I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September.” Johar is looking forward to sharing the stage with his “dear friend” Shah Rukh Khan and added: “We’re about to light up Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, like never before.” Meanwhile, IIFA Utsavam will be hosted by television actress and presenter Diya Menon alongside Tamil actor Sathish. So far, confirmed performers for the IIFA Awards include Bollywood veteran Rekha and actors Vicky Kaushal and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/06/shahid-kapoor-kriti-sanon-teri-baaton-mein/" target="_blank">Shahid Kapoor</a>, who performed at the 2022 event. Kaushal, who hosted the awards last year, is sure to perform the viral song <i>Tauba Tauba</i> from his 2024 film <i>Bad Newz</i>, among others, while Kapoor's film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/09/teri-baaton-mein-aisa-uljha-jiya-review/" target="_blank"><i>Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya </i></a>also comes with a number of hits including the title track and <i>Akhiyaan Gulaab</i>, the video for which was filmed in the UAE. For IIFA Utsavam, performers include actresses Pragya Jaiswal, Raashii Khanna as well as actor, director and choreographer Prabhu Deva. Composer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/08/16/rockstar-dsp-to-headline-south-indian-music-festival-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Devi Sri Prasad</a>, popularly known as DSP, will also perform. The headline act at IIFA Rocks in 2022, DSP is one of the busiest music directors in India today, known for many hits including the viral <i>Oo Antava Mawa</i> and <i>Srivalli </i>songs from the Telugu superhit <i>Pushpa: The Rise</i>. More performers will be announced soon. Tickets are priced separately for all three nights, starting at Dh100 each. Show timings and other additional information is available on the Etihad Arena website.