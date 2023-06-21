Who's who in The Archies film, including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana

A handful of Bollywood stars' offspring are all set to follow in their famous families' footsteps under the stewardship of acclaimed director Zoya Akhtar.

The Archies, a Bollywood take on the famous American comic book series, caused a frenzy online in April last year when pictures from the film's set were leaked, owing to its starry cast. The musical drama will mark the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Indian film veteran Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi, among others.

Last month, director Akhtar announced the film had wrapped up production in Mumbai, and shared celebratory pictures from the last day of the shoot, which featured the cast as well as the crew.

"Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only gratitude," she posted on Instagram.

What is The Archies about?

Clockwise from top left: Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja and Dot. Photo: Instagram / zoieakhtar

Akhtar, whose last film Gully Boy (2019) was India's official entry for the Oscars, announced The Archies in November, 2021.

"Archie and the crew are about to get down and desi! The Archies, a coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix!," she posted on Instagram.

Akhtar, who has directed a number of box office hits including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) reunites with her long-time producing partner Reema Kagti for The Archies.

According to Netflix, the film is a coming-of-age musical set in India in 1964, "the year of rock ’n’ roll, girls and boys, and much, much more".

Set in the Anglo-Indian community, it will follow Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton as they explore friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

“Archie Comics was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today,” Akhtar said when the film was announced.

The director unveiled her main cast in May last year with a video clip showing seven of the main members in character.

"Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on Netflix," she shared on Instagram.

Who's in the cast of The Archies?

Although rumours have been doing the rounds in Bollywood that Akhtar's next project would launch a number of star children, neither director Akhtar nor the supposed cast members publicly spoke about the film until April last year when images from the set were leaked.

That same month, Bachchan confirmed the news of his grandson's casting in a since-deleted tweet.

Sharing a post by a fan, which had pictures of the three star children, Bachchan said: "Agastya... a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all. My blessings, my love and my wishes ever. Do well and keep the flag flying!"

The post was soon deleted by the actor, 80, one of the most respected names in the film industry.

Agastya, 22, is the son of Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her businessman husband Nikhil Nanda.

Unlike his reported co-stars Suhana and Khushi, Agastya has no public profiles on social media, but often makes appearances on his mum's accounts, as well as those of his famous grandfather, and uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The London-educated Agastya comes from top film pedigree, and not only on his mother's side. His father is the grandson of Raj Kapoor, often referred to as the "Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema".

Agastya has an older sister, Navya Naveli, 25.

Khushi, 22, the other star child set to make her debut, is already used to the limelight, often sharing snippets of her glamorous life with her more than 991,000 followers on Instagram. The younger daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Khushi is all set to follow in the footsteps of sister Janhvi Kapoor, 26, who has starred in about seven films.

Khushi Kapoor at the Christian Dior womenswear autumn 2023 show in Mumbai. Getty Images

An aspiring model before she landed her acting role, Khushi reportedly shares a close bond with her sister as well as her half-brother, actor Arjun Kapoor and half-sister Anshula Kapoor, both from her father's first marriage.

She is also childhood friends with co-star Suhana.

The second child of Bollywood superstar Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana, 23, has been preparing for her time in the limelight. A trained dancer and drama student, Suhana is already a social media star, with 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

Suhana Khan with her older brother Aryan Khan at inaugural gala of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. EPA

The Archies is not technically her first acting role. In 2019, she starred in a 10-minute film, The Grey Part of Blue, which she made while at school in England. The feature has been viewed more than two million times on YouTube.

Suhana, who appeared on the cover of Vogue India in 2018, told the magazine she'd always known she was going to be an actress.

READ MORE Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan launches luxury lifestyle brand

“I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.

In the same interview, her father revealed he had no plans to give her an easy footing in the industry.

“Suhana’s not working towards a promise of being cast. She’s working towards being an actor, and she knows that. I keep insisting that I don’t want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors," he said.

The rest of the main cast of The Archies includes Aditi Dot, popularly known as Dot, who is the daughter of late Indian rock music star Amit Saigal; model Vedang Raina; influencer Yuvraj Menda and actor and Mihir Ahuja.

Who's playing who?

Here are the character sketches of the film's cast as per Netflix

Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews

Riverdale’s teenage Casanova, Archie Andrews is charming and endearing. He has a passion for music and enjoys playing with his band, The Archies. Though selfless and loyal, he’s torn between his feelings for Betty and Veronica.

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper

Betty Cooper is the adorable girl next door. She’s determined, kind and can do anything she wants – except get Archie for herself. Betty loves to journal, work at her dad’s bookstore and help her mom with baking. She can find the good in anyone, which makes her the most reliable and lovable friend of all.

Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge

The richest girl in town, Veronica Lodge knows what she wants and won’t let anyone walk over her. Ronnie is trendy, sassy and the boys love her. She has a rare kind of confidence that makes her stand out in Riverdale’s old-world charm. Her mansion is second only to the size of her heart; generous to a fault, she loves her friends dearly and is the closest to Betty.

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle

He’s goodlooking and he knows it. Reggie is the wisecracking jokester of the gang. Self-absorbed, quick-witted and secretly sensitive, he doesn’t always reveal his feelings publicly. He has a secret crush on Veronica, but that doesn’t stop him from dating the rest of the girls in Riverdale. No one could love Reg as much as he loves himself.

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones

A foodie best recognised by his insatiable appetite and interesting choice of headwear, Jughead is Archie’s best pal. But unlike his easygoing friend, he’s terrified of girls. Surprisingly sharp and witty, he prefers to march to his own beat. When he’s not behind the drums for The Archies, Jughead works at Pop Tate’s, Riverdale’s favourite local diner, often eating more than he serves.

Dot as Ethel Muggs

Underrated and eccentric, Ethel Muggs is ab up-and-coming hair stylist. She loves her job and has ambitions of a bright future. Known for her sweet demeanor, Ethel is a loyal and solid friend. With a publicly known soft spot for Jughead, she shares all her food with him to win his heart.

Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley

The smartest and most fashionable teenager in Riverdale, Dilton can always be found studying a new subject or working on an invention in his room and is constantly schooling the gang with his cleverness. But behind that breezy exterior, Dilton has a secret that no one knows about and struggles to come to terms with it.

When is the release date of The Archies?

Netflix has not revealed when the movie will be released, but it scheduled to premiere this year.