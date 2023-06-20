Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible cast in Rome ahead of Abu Dhabi premiere

Tom Cruise thanked Italy for its help in overcoming the challenges of shooting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, at the film's world premiere in Rome on Monday.

Speaking on stage with director Christopher McQuarrie at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, Cruise recalled the “beautiful time” he had in the country, despite the struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to take a moment to thank Rome, thank Venice, thank Italy,” Cruise said. “It was quite challenging – I don't want to talk about it too much but everyone knows when we shot this film here and what was going on in the world.

“Had it not been for every person in the entire community that worked with us, all the way from the restaurants and the streets and the police, the government, the medical staff – to make sure we were all safe and create what we were able to create this evening.

“It was a very beautiful time and I'm very proud of what we've created. This is all yours,” he added.

The cast of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at the film's premiere in Rome. Getty

Cruise and McQuarrie were also joined at the event by returning co-stars Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, as well as Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis and Pom Klementieff.

The entire cast will now head to Abu Dhabi for the regional premiere of the movie, set to take place at Emirates Palace hotel on June 26.

Filming for the globe-trotting action movie took place in the UAE capital over 15 days in 2021, with locations in the Liwa desert and at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal.

McQuarrie praised Abu Dhabi for its hospitality after filming wrapped in February 2021.

“What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well,” McQuarrie, quoting French poet Antoine de Saint-Exupery, added, alongside a behind-the-camera shot taken during filming in the emirate's dunes.

Tom Cruise and Director Christopher McQuarrie on the set of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Film Commission

“Grace and graciousness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. Of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us. Thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again.”

This is the third time the film franchise has come to the UAE. The first was for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Released in 2011, the box office hit features what is arguably Cruise's most famous stunt, where he scales Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower. Cruise later returned to Abu Dhabi to film a scene where he performed a Halo (high altitude low opening) jump over the dunes for 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will follow Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his team as they set out to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity.

The film is out in the UAE on July 13.

