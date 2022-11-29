Gotham Awards 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu, Michelle Williams and Lupita Nyong'o walk red carpet

The Gotham Awards took place in New York City on Monday night, celebrating the best of independent cinema.

Held annually at Cipriani Wall Street, the awards serve as an unofficial kick-off for the ceremonies and campaigning in the lead up to the Academy Awards in March.

Among the stars in attendance were Adam Sandler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore, Lena Dunham and Lupita Nyong'o.

Indian beauty queen and reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was also in attendance, opting for a chic black satin trouser suit for the occasion, which she paired with bejewelled heels.

Nyong'o looked stylish in a black long-sleeved, deep v-neck gown, paired with a diamond drop pendant necklace and glittering choker.

Dunham wore a navy sequinned tie-waist gown, while Moore opted for a white, long-sleeved gown, which she paired with a chunky gold neck cuff.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won the award for Best Feature on Monday, boosting Oscar hopes for the anarchic indie hit of the year.

Also taking an award for his work on the film was Ke Huy Quan, the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom child star, who made a lauded comeback in Everything Everywhere All at Once and emerged the winner of the Outstanding Supporting Performance category.

“This time last year, all I was hoping for was a job,” said an emotional Quan, who had nearly given up acting before landing his role in the film. “For the first time in a very long time, I was given a second chance.”

Sandler, 56, was the recipient of a tribute award and provided the night’s most raucous speech, after an introduction by Uncut Gems filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie. He joked that the award meant a lot to him seeing as most of the awards on his trophy shelf are "shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say Father of the Year," which he sadly purchased himself "while wondering in a self-pitying fog through the head shops of Times Square.”

The Breakthrough Director award went to Charlotte Wells for Aftersun, the Scottish filmmaker’s tender, devastating debut about a father (Paul Mescal) and daughter (Frankie Corio) on vacation.

Steven Spielberg had been scheduled to introduce a tribute award for Michelle Williams, star of his film The Fabelmans. Filling in was Williams's co-star Paul Dano, who said Spielberg tested positive for Covid-19.

Other winners included Audrey Diwan’s Happening for Best International Feature and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes about a New Delhi bird hospital, took Best Documentary Feature.