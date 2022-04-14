Big Bad Wolf Books sale returns to Dubai with one million titles

After a two-year break owing to the pandemic, Big Bad Wolf Books has returned to Dubai on a scale that underscores the event’s reputation as the world’s biggest book sale.

Taking place from Thursday until April 24, the 11-day event is being held at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City.

A sizeable crowd gathered for its opening day, descending into the labyrinth of one million books, which are being sold for 50 per cent to 80 per cent less than the recommended retail price.

The world’s biggest book sale is back! Aiming to cultivate the next generation of readers, our partnership with The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale sees the event return to Dubai after two years, with more than one million titles set to be available. pic.twitter.com/3FwDu88B89 — Dubai Culture (@DubaiCulture) April 11, 2022

Stocked books cover a number of genres, topics and age groups, including books on business, art and design, as well as cookbooks and illustrated children’s titles.

The sale is open daily from 10am until 2am, and is free to enter.

It's taking place in partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and returns to the emirate following a virtual sale held in association with the Sharjah Book Authority in 2021.

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books has visited more than 12 countries so far, including Pakistan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and the UAE.

Read More Colouring book series by Warehouse421 aims to introduce children to UAE creatives

Big Bad Wolf Books first came to the UAE in 2018, and has proved hugely popular since then. It is taking place during Ramadan for the third time.

Co-founder Andrew Yap said the organisers’ vision has always been to cultivate the next generations of readers "to ignite their imagination to stimulate creative thinking and, more importantly, empower the future generation to believe and dream big by poring through the pages of a book and being inspired.

"We believe that the more knowledge that one gains, the better equipped a person is to meet the exacting demands of today's competitive world.”

More information about Big Bad Wolf Books in the UAE is available at instagram.com/bigbadwolfbooks_UAE