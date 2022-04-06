Big Bad Wolf Books sale to return to Dubai later this month with huge discounts

The world’s biggest book sale is returning to Dubai later this month, bringing with it more than one million titles.

The Big Bad Wolf Books sale returns after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, and will take place between April 14 and 24 at the Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City.

The 11-day sale will stock a huge range of books covering a number of genres, topics and age groups, including books on business, art and design, as well as cookbooks and illustrated children’s books.

Books will sell for between 50 to 80 per cent less than the recommended retail price, with discounts lasting for the duration of the sale.

Big Bad Wolf Books in Bangkok earlier this month. EPA

The sale is taking place in partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and returns to the emirate following a virtual sale held in association with the Sharjah Book Authority in 2021.

The sale will be open daily from 10am until 2am, and is free to enter.

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books has toured more than 12 countries so far, including Pakistan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and the UAE in 2018 and 2019.

Big Bad Wolf Books first came to the UAE in 2018, and has proved hugely popular since. It is taking place during Ramadan for the third time.

Co-founder Andrew Yap said the organisers’ vision has always been to cultivate the next generations of readers "to ignite their imagination to stimulate creative thinking, and more importantly, empower the future generation to believe and dream big by pouring through the pages of a book and be inspired.

"We believe that the more knowledge that one gains, the better equipped a person is to meet the exacting demands of today's competitive world."

