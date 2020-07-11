Spanning four cities and four hours, Christie's virtual auction brings in $420m in sales

Crossing time zones and geographies, Christie’s global virtual auction on Friday, July 10, was the latest move in an art market rapidly adjusting to the pandemic. In the end, the near four-hour event, which spanned four major cities, brought in $420.9 million (Dh1.54b) in sales.

The relay-style sale named “One” was live-streamed online, a new way of working for auction houses since the outbreak started and stay-at-home measures were rolled out in many cities. Starting about an hour late, the auction kicked off in the evening in Hong Kong, followed by Paris and London around lunchtime, and then finally moved to morning in New York.

Christie's "ONE" auction took place in four cities on July 10 and was live-streamed online and on social media.

More than 80,000 people tuned in, with the majority of viewers watching via social media. Technical glitches did arise, including the live feed freezing at certain points. There was also a moment of confusion between the auctioneers in London and Paris, as one almost tried to sell the other's lot.

A total of 79 artworks were offered, featuring Impressionist, modern and contemporary artworks by artists from the US, Europe and Asia.

The top lot went to Roy Lichtenstein's Nude with Joyous Painting, which features the American pop artist's dot style. The vibrant 1994 piece was at the centre of a bidding war between two clients in Hong Kong and New York. The bidder in Asia won, closing the deal at $46.2 million. The price exceeds the presale estimate of $16.2 million.

The second highest sale was Barnett Newman's Onement V, featuring one of the artist's signature "zip" marks, a band of colour that bisects the painting. The beautiful blue canvas sold for $30.9 million in New York.

Brice Marden (b. 1938), Complements, 2004-2007. Sold for $30,920,000 in ONE A Global Sale of the 20th Century at Christie’s in NY. Courtesy Christie's

Brice Marden's Complements, an 8-foot-wide diptych with meandering forms, sold for the same price in New York. It set a new record for Marden, achieving the highest price for the American artist at auction and tripling the value of his previous sale.

His was not the only artist record broken though. The auction saw record highs for six others as well. Ruth Asawa's mesmerising hanging sculpture sold for $5.3 million, and Richard Avedon's black and white photograph fetched $1.1 million.

Wayne Thiebaud's striking Four Pinball Machines sold for $20.1 million with premium. Though it did not break the presale estimates of $18 to $25 million, it did double the artist's previous auction record of $8.5 million at Sotheby's in November.

Wayne Thiebaud (b. 1920), Four Pinball Machines, 1962, which sold for $20,137,500. Courtesy Christie's

In Hong Kong, the top lot was Gerhard Richter's luminous painting Frost (1), which achieved $10.3 million. In London, Rene Magritte's foliage filled L'Arc de Triomphe went for twice its estimate, selling to a telephone bidder in New York for $22.4 million.

Much like the venues for the relay sale, buyer breakdown was also varied, with 37 per cent coming from the Americas, 38 per cent from Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 26 per cent from Asia Pacific.

With a sell-through rate of 94 per cent and achieving well within its estimate of $333.4 to $444 million, the auction proved that the appetite for art remains, though the bruised economy and ongoing health crisis have certainly taken a toll. The $420.9 million figure pales in comparison to last year’s numbers, when Christie's evening sales for Impressionist, modern and contemporary art brought in $937.8 million.

With the pandemic still raging around the world, virtual auctions may yet have time to catch up.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Women’s World T20, Asia Qualifier UAE results

Beat China by 16 runs

Lost to Thailand by 10 wickets

Beat Nepal by five runs

Beat Hong Kong by eight wickets

Beat Malaysia by 34 runs Standings (P, W, l, NR, points) 1. Thailand 5 4 0 1 9

2. UAE 5 4 1 0 8

3. Nepal 5 2 1 2 6

4. Hong Kong 5 2 2 1 5

5. Malaysia 5 1 4 0 2

6. China 5 0 5 0 0 Final

Thailand v UAE, Monday, 7am

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

