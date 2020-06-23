Sharjah's Xposure International Photography Festival will take place in 2021

The fifth iteration of the Xposure International Photography Festival, held annually in Sharjah’s Expo Centre, will take place in 2021, it has been confirmed.

Originally scheduled for September 2020, the event has been postponed until February 10 to 13 next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quote True appreciation of photography requires physical interaction with this art form

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, confirmed the new dates on Tuesday, explaining why the organisers opted not to follow in the footsteps of other high-profile events and transform Xposure into a virtual festival.

“True appreciation of photography requires physical interaction with this art form,” he said in a statement. “One of the key objectives of Xposure is to convene award-winning photographers from around the world on one global platform to share their stories, experiences and expertise with peers as well as their audiences.

"Live, in-person interactions, workshops and activities are a major part of this festival’s offerings, which is why we preferred to push the dates of the fifth edition rather than changing the festival’s format.”

Xposure typically features workshops, talks and exhibitions by photographers from the region and abroad, alongside booths selling the latest photography and video equipment.

Amid lockdowns in April, Xposure launched its weekly online competition, #HomeCaptured, which asked photographers around the world to submit entries that documented their time in lockdown.

The six-week contest concluded in May, with prizes ranging from $1,000 to $750. A total of 12 photographers were awarded.

Currently, the festival is calling for submissions for its Timothy Allen Photography Scholarship Award, aimed at emerging photographers working within the genre of travel and documentary photography. The chosen candidates will train under award-winning English photographer Timothy Allen.

The scholarship is open to participants from around the world, and those selected will be flown to Sharjah for a 10-day trip that includes a five-day workshop led by Allen.

The festival is also calling for entries for its Xposure International Photography & Film Awards, which will be announced in February.

The deadline for submissions for the awards and Tapsa is on Wednesday, September 23.

More information is at www.xposure.ae

Scroll through the gallery below to see the winning entries of the #HomeCaptured online competition:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 AC30 APR Art Xposure 3 'Wish' by Hanan Rajab from Bahrain shows a child with a drawing about his hopes to leave self-isolation. The photo received the runner-up prize for the first week of Xposure's #HomeCaptured contest on April 22. Hanan Rajab (Hanan Rajab)

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

RESULTS Lightweight (female)

Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka

Bantamweight

Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad

Welterweight

Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny

Featherweight

Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov

Super featherweight

Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa

Middleweight

Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi

Bantamweight (female)

Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou

Welterweight

Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti

Middleweight

Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous

Welterweight

Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro

Super welterweight

Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

