Art Jameel launches two grants to address climate crisis

Art Jameel has launched two open-call programmes for artists and creative communities to address the issue of climate crises in collaboration with local and global partners.

The first programme grant is the Research and Practice Platform, aimed at artistic individuals or groups in the UAE.

Supported by Dubai Culture and in association with Al Quoz Creative Zone, the theme of RPP has been chosen to align with the UAE Year of Sustainability and the lead-up to Cop28, which is the UN Climate Change conference that will be hosted in Dubai in November.

“This second edition of the Research and Practice Platform, supported by Dubai Culture, marks a significant stride towards fostering sustainability within our creative community,” said Nora Razian, deputy director at Art Jameel.

“Our collective vision is to support UAE-based creative practitioners who embrace sustainability across various disciplines, exploring the intersection of culture and climate change in pressing global conversations surrounding our shared future.”

RPP will offer up to 20 grants ranging from Dh3,600 ($980) to Dh22,000 ($5,990) to those awarded. Applications will be accepted from artists, filmmakers, writers, curators, illustrators, designers and performers whose work (through materiality or concept) focuses on sustainability and the environment.

In 2020, RPP invited applicants to create work in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from supporting and nurturing the local artistic eco-system in the UAE, the grant also offered the opportunity to create work based on timely issues affecting the world today.

Applications for this year's RPP will be accepted until December 15.

The second programme has Art Jameel in collaboration with the British Council to present Anhar: Culture and Climate Platform.

This three-tiered programme offers grants totaling £250,000 inviting artists, collectives and institutions in the Arab world to submit proposals which engage with the climate emergency.

“The arts have a central, dynamic role to play in communicating the urgency of the climate crisis, drawing in broad audiences as active participants in this endeavour, and in actioning practical solutions to reduce our collective carbon footprint," said Antonia Carver, director of Art Jameel.

"Sustainability has long been core to Art Jameel’s mandate, and we are delighted to be collaborating with the British Council to launch Anhar – a programme specifically developed by and for the Arab world, its creative practitioners and grassroots institutions."

The Anhar programme will accept proposals from individuals producing artistic outputs and cultural programming along with cultural organisations actively refitting spaces for energy efficiency and renewable energy use aimed at tracking and reducing carbon emissions and waste.

They also encourage experimental and creative approaches through any medium and art form.

