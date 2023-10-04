UN Climate Change report brings Cop28 global stocktake into focus

Past climate action has been insufficient and more needs to be done by governments to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, to avoid loss and damage, and to adapt to climate change, a UN report has found.

The report reflects the views of governments and their perspectives on the main elements that will help them make decisions at the Cop28 global stocktake.

The global stocktake is part of the Paris Agreement, and a key means to assess the world’s global response to the climate crisis and chart a better way forward.

The report is based on 24 joint submissions from 180 groups and 44 individual stakeholders.

While there are divergent views on the details of how to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement, all parties agreed they need to take more action and support developing countries.

“The report is again telling us the world is off track," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

"Cop28 is the moment for all parties to come together and put actionable solutions on the table.

"We must be ready with real answers to tackle the challenges, eradicate 22 gigatons of emissions by 2030, strengthen global resilience and mobilise finance at the scale necessary to enable a just and equitable transition.

"Now is the time to unite, act and deliver a strong negotiated outcome on the global stocktake.”

Simon Stiell, executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, said: “This report puts the cards on the table – except this is not a game.

"We know that we, as the global community, are not on track towards achieving the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and that there is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future.

“This synthesis report is a blueprint of what the final outcome of the global stocktake could look like, based on parties’ own words.

"Nations should make full use of the inputs to build consensus for an ambitious outcome towards action in this critical decade."

