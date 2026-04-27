New contemporary art auction to debut in Dubai this May

An auction platform dedicated to contemporary art from the UAE and the wider region is set to launch next month, with its inaugural sale to be held in Dubai.

Bam Auctions will stage its first sale on Saturday at Bayt AlMamzar, presenting 21 lots. The works bring together artists whose practices have helped shape the UAE’s contemporary art scene over the past several decades.

Set in a residential neighbourhood near Al Mamzar, Bayt AlMamzar is an independent cultural space housed in a restored villa. It has become known for its exhibitions, residencies and community-focused programming, offering an intimate setting that contrasts with the scale of more institutional venues.

Survival 13 (2015) by Jaber Al Azmeh will be up for auction in BAM's inaugural event. Photo: Bayt Al Mamzar Info

Among the highlights are Survival 13 (2015) by Jaber Al Azmeh, a photographic work printed on cotton rag archival paper; Manal Al Dowayan’s Doves on a Bridge (2011), a black-and-white piece with silkscreen that reflects her ongoing exploration of memory and representation; and Beirut for Beirut (2020) by Lebanese artist Hale Tenger, a giclee print produced in a limited edition. Estimates for the works range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand, reflecting the platform’s focus on accessible, mid-range contemporary art.

The platform positions itself as a measured entry into the secondary market, with organisers emphasising a deliberate, small-scale approach for its debut. Rather than replicating established auction house models, Bam Auctions aims to build a structure that can develop gradually, with close attention to collectors, artists and the broader cultural community it serves.

The initiative is managed by the Bam team, with guidance from an advisory group of practitioners and collectors, who have played a role in shaping the region’s contemporary art ecosystem. Their involvement, organisers say, is intended to ensure a level of trust and clarity often associated with traditional auction formats, while allowing room for a more locally attuned model to emerge.

Beirut for Beirut (2020) by Lebanese artist Hale Tenger. Photo: Bayt Al Mamzar Info

The sale will take place in person, with remote participation also available. Bidding by phone and WhatsApp will require prior registration, while absentee bids can be submitted upon request.

Bam Auctions at Bayt AlMamzar, Dubai; 4pm, Saturday